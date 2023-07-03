Why the Biden White House Will Try to Keep Their Latest Global Warming Study a Secret

The wanton destruction of priceless art and heritage sites across Europe by climate change activists is insane, and one would think we’ve reached peaked insanity with this unhinged community, short of acts of eco-terrorism. Nope. Sometimes, even banal actions, like a government study, can exhibit more ludicrousness than smearing paint on a Monet. The latest Biden White House-endorsed study into curbing global warming is not just a case study in wasteful spending; it’s a Rorschach test on mental health. And there’s a reason why they want to keep it a secret: it deals with trying to bend sun rays to prevent the Earth’s temperature from rising (via Politico) [emphasis mine]:

The White House offered measured support for the idea of studying how to block sunlight from hitting Earth’s surface as a way to limit global warming, in a congressionally mandated report that could help bring efforts once confined to science fiction into the realm of legitimate debate.

The controversial concept known as solar radiation modification is a potentially effective response to fighting climate change, but one that could have unknown side effects stemming from altering the chemical makeup of the atmosphere, some scientists say.

The White House report released late Friday indicates that the Biden administration is open to studying the possibility that altering sunlight might quickly cool the planet. But it added a degree of skepticism by noting that Congress has ordered the review, and the administration said it does not signal any new policy decisions related to a process that is sometimes referred to — or derided as — geoengineering.

“A program of research into the scientific and societal implications of solar radiation modification (SRM) would enable better-informed decisions about the potential risks and benefits of SRM as a component of climate policy, alongside the foundational elements of greenhouse gas emissions mitigation and adaptation,” the White House report said. “SRM offers the possibility of cooling the planet significantly on a timescale of a few years.”

Still, the White House said in a statement accompanying the report, “there are no plans underway to establish a comprehensive research program focused on solar radiation modification.”

[…]

The report, which was required by Congress in a policy report accompanying the 2022 appropriations bill, was released the same week that European Union leaders opened the door to international discussions of solar radiation modification. It also followed a call by more than 60 leading scientists to increase research on the topic.

As Politico noted, Biden opened the door to this nonsense, and, of course, he would; he thinks this is an existential threat to human civilization. But before that, it was white supremacy, right? This study reminds me of the scene in Armageddon, where NASA scientists think that by landing a shuttle on the asteroid that’s barreling toward Earth and deploying a canopy, solar winds could shift it off course and prevent an extinction-level event.