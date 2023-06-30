Wishing Townhall Patriots a Happy 4th!
Tipsheet

It Seems Like Everyone Is Being Fired at ESPN

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  June 30, 2023 3:30 PM

It’s the red wedding at ESPN. Over a dozen longtime on-air personalities at the network are being shown the exit, part of a rash of layoffs that have been coming for quite some time. Max Kellerman, Jalen Rose, Jeff Van Gundy, Suzy Kolber, Todd McVay, and Matt Hasselback are some of the names of those fired today. And the longtime sports network isn’t gone after the latest tranche of firings. Staffers at ESPN can expect more cuts, and while laid-off reporters, hosts, and staff can find work elsewhere. If it’s with a competitor, it could impact their severance packages in the renegotiation phase of their exit (via CNBC):


Disney’s ESPN on Friday is informing about 20 of its on-air personalities that they will no longer appear on any of the network’s platforms. 

Cuts include former National Basketball Association head coach and current game analyst Jeff Van Gundy and ex-NBA player and studio analyst Jalen Rose, according to a person familiar with the matter. The network will also lay off longtime reporter and anchor Suzy Kolber, NFL analyst and former quarterback Steve Young and host Max Kellerman, the person said.

“Given the current environment, ESPN has determined it necessary to identify some additional cost savings in the area of public-facing commentator salaries, and that process has begun,” ESPN said in a statement. “This exercise will include a small group of job cuts in the short-term and an ongoing focus on managing costs when we negotiate individual contract renewals in the months ahead.”

“This is an extremely challenging process, involving individuals who have had tremendous impact on our company,” the network said. “These difficult decisions, based more on overall efficiency than merit, will help us meet our financial targets and ensure future growth.” 

[…] 

ESPN also plans not to renew the contracts of more on-air staffers as their contracts expire in the coming months, said the person, who asked not to be named because the details are private. That could amount to another 20 or so departures, a second person said. 

Laid-off employees will have the option to work elsewhere but will have to renegotiate their outstanding contracts with ESPN, one of the people said. If employees find jobs with a competitor, ESPN may offer a lower severance for the remainder of the contract than to staffers who find work in other fields, said the person. 

While it’s a punch to the gut anytime someone loses their job, these folks are more financially secure than most. They’re well-known, and they’ll land new opportunities soon. It makes you wonder if ESPN’s foray into pushing nonsensical political commentary played a role in these layoffs.


