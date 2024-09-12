Yes, Tim Walz Just Called Kamala Harris a Prostitute (Sort of)

The body language says it all: Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz called Kamala Harris a prostitute at a campaign event in Grand Rapids, Michigan. It’s the first time Walz will be left alone on the trail for official 2024 business, but I think this moment might be what defines the trip (via Fox 17 West Michigan):

Advertisement

The well-traveled campaign trail through Michigan is getting another traveler this week. Democratic Vice Presidental nominee Tim Walz made a campaign stop in Grand Rapids on Thursday. The Minnesota Governor is set to appear during a campaign event that evening as part of a post-debate push in Michigan and Wisconsin. Walz is also expected to take part in some smaller events in West Michigan on Friday before moving on to Lansing and later Wisconsin.

He called Harris a “prostitutor.” It’s the worst kind of Freudian slip. The campaign thinks harping on Harris legal days is a positive, though it has yet to prove beneficial for the California liberal in any meaningful way in the polls.

No wayyyyyy



Tim Walz just said Kamala started her career as a "young prostitutor." 🤣 pic.twitter.com/QZCnTwe7pG — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) September 12, 2024

Tim Walz just slipped and said Kamala Harris began her career as a "young prostitutor."



Immediately realizes what he did. 😳



Game Over. 👾 Thanks for playing. 🤣@realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/PB545AlHvV — Emergent Perspective (@_emergent_) September 12, 2024

"Because this started, and I love this story. As a young prostitutor, Kamala Harris talked about going in that courtroom for the first time,” said Walz, who immediately knew he screwed up based on his reaction.

Enter the Willie Brown stories (via NY Post):

🚨HOLY SH!T🚨



This is an unearthed ABC profile of San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown in 1995.



Your jaw is about to hit the floor… pic.twitter.com/W6oO30AUY6 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 10, 2024

Future Vice President Kamala Harris made an awkward cameo in an ABC News segment from nearly three decades ago that went viral on Tuesday, in which the then-California prosecutor is asked if she’s future San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown’s daughter — at the time that the two were dating. “Excuse me, are you his daughter?” an unidentified woman asks Harris, who is standing next to a distracted Brown, in the clip from a 1995 “PrimeTime Live” video package that surfaced hours before the Democratic presidential nominee’s debate against former President Donald Trump. After a second of stunned silence, Harris responded, “No, I’m not.” Harris, now 59, was romantically involved with Brown, now 90, in the mid-1990s when she was a young prosecutor in the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office and he was a married man and speaker of the California state Assembly. […] “Yes, I may have influenced her career by appointing her to two state commissions when I was Assembly speaker,” Brown acknowledged in a letter to the San Francisco Chronicle in 2019, in which he noted that he also helped the careers of several other prominent politicians whom he did not date.

Advertisement

Their relationship ended in 1995 after Brown became the mayor of San Francisco.

***

Honorable Mention: No way this happened.

OMG: Kamala supporters chant "WE'RE NOT EATING CATS!" pic.twitter.com/C3lpPdNhsb — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 12, 2024