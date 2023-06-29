Clarence Thomas' Concurring Opinion on Affirmative Action Is Fire
Affirmative Action in College Admissions Is No More, And the Left Is Melting Down

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  June 29, 2023 12:15 PM

Spencer had it this morning: the Supreme Court took a katana to affirmative action policies regarding college admissions. Harvard and Yale specifically will no longer be able to accept applications based on racial preferences. Justice Clarence Thomas will probably face hellfire from the Left for his blistering concurrent opinion. The liberal media is in full meltdown mode. And, of course, they’re using this opinion to attack the credibility of the Court, even though over 60 percent of the electorate agrees that we should ditch affirmative action policies.

With this ruling, The Left says we're returning to the pre-Civil War days. Oh, and screw those Asian kids.

