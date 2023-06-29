Affirmative Action in College Admissions Is No More, And the Left Is Melting Down

Spencer had it this morning: the Supreme Court took a katana to affirmative action policies regarding college admissions. Harvard and Yale specifically will no longer be able to accept applications based on racial preferences. Justice Clarence Thomas will probably face hellfire from the Left for his blistering concurrent opinion. The liberal media is in full meltdown mode. And, of course, they’re using this opinion to attack the credibility of the Court, even though over 60 percent of the electorate agrees that we should ditch affirmative action policies.

NEW — "Harvard and UNC's admissions programs...violate the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment..." pic.twitter.com/gGkJnvZUOL — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 29, 2023

With this ruling, The Left says we're returning to the pre-Civil War days. Oh, and screw those Asian kids.

The NYT's Astead Herndon warns SCOTUS's rulings on AL & NC won't matter if it rules against affirmative action or student loan relief "can completely undo or upend that kind of legitimacy...even as we've had these decisions that may have gone a different way than folks expected" pic.twitter.com/Q3Vn5YTZaW — Alex Christy (@alexchristy17) June 29, 2023

Breaking News: The Supreme Court rejected affirmative action at Harvard and UNC. The major ruling curtails race-conscious college admissions in the U.S., all but ensuring that elite institutions become whiter and more Asian and less Black and Latino.https://t.co/SlMCRldkvN pic.twitter.com/flnORE7sHa — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 29, 2023

Good to remember when you see Dems use this ruling as a reason to lash out at SCOTUS



Beyond legal merits, strong majority of the electorate agrees https://t.co/j0BMySUQPz — Jesse Hunt (@JJHunt10) June 29, 2023

The leftist media meltdowns started almost immediately once SCOTUS’s Affirmative Action ruling came down. https://t.co/yK6TX9fu1t — Kevin Tober (@KevinTober94) June 29, 2023

Media and Dems: Anti-Asian hate must be stopped!



Also media and Dems: Asians really, really need to be discriminated against so hard. — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) June 29, 2023

This is why the Left wants him off the court.



This is an exorcism prayer to banish left wing lunatics. pic.twitter.com/LDZK82Oh1n — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 29, 2023

ABC brought in Donna Brazile and it was quite the meltdown over the SCOTUS decision on affirmative action.



Watch and enjoy.



h/t: @RyanGirdusky pic.twitter.com/xiadN4T7IE — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 29, 2023

Like a month ago the left wing twitter consensus was that affirmative action didn’t actually exist and the right was making up a problem. Now one single liberal justice has convinced them that the entire country is on the verge of backsliding into the antebellum period https://t.co/lzjsQgkdGk — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) June 29, 2023

“The worst thing about affirmative action is that it created a Clarence Thomas.”



— NAACP President Derrick Johnson hammers the U.S. Supreme Court effectively ending affirmative action in college admissions pic.twitter.com/jECJBqrxZ5 — The Recount (@therecount) June 29, 2023



