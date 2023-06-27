Roseanne Barr Has Now Become Totally Insane After Holocaust Remarks

She was the force behind one of the most successful sitcoms of all time. Like The Simpsons and The Middle, Roseanne offered a window into working-class America. It dealt with serious topics, and its 2018 revival was met with anticipation. Then, Ms. Barr got canceled for her Twitter activity, likening former Obama official Valerie Jarrett to an ape. She’s the face of the show on a major network, ABC, and you’d think they wouldn’t notice this?

She also had a significant Twitter following. The ‘Roseanne’ reboot was canceled, Barr got fired, and the rest of its cast moved into a spin-off series, The Connors. Barr’s eponymous character is dead in this series. Barr should be financially secure enough by now, so it’s not a real cancellation, but the window for her to work again probably closed after she made some insane remarks about the Holocaust (via Daily Beast):

On a recent episode of This Past Weekend with Theo Von, the popular comedian sat down with fellow comic Roseanne Barr, whose comeback show was cancelled in 2018 in the wake of her sending racist tweets. Now, Barr has made another alarming comment, telling him that “nobody died in the Holocaust,” before adding, “It should happen. Six million Jews should die right now ‘cause they cause all the problems in the world.” […] Barr, who is Jewish, brought up the Holocaust in the context of a conversation with Von about not being able to speculate that the last presidential election had been rigged without being de-platformed from Twitter, YouTube and Facebook. “You can’t say that like, you know, the election,” Barr told Von, “was rigged or not rigged,” Von finished. “Right,” Barr responded. “That’s all a lie. The election was not rigged. 36 counties can give you 81 million votes. That’s a fact.” “That's the truth,” Barr said, as Von laughed. “And don’t you dare say anything against it. You’ll be off YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and all the other ones because we have, you know, there’s such a thing as the truth and facts and we have to stick to it.” “And that is the truth,” Barr continued, “and nobody died in the Holocaust either.”

This Roseanne Barr clip was sarcasm folks. A clip taken out of a long sarcastic rant she had during our chat. Can we not recognize sarcasm anymore? https://t.co/jIeDcHwlal — Theo Von (@TheoVon) June 27, 2023

Von later tweeted that the remarks were sarcasm. Whether it’s sarcasm or not, this behavior landed Roseanne in trouble in 2018, when she initially said the tweet was a bad joke brought on by sleep aids. If she wanted attention again, she got it. Given her attitude, she’s okay with never working again, but no way’s going to happen anytime soon with these remarks and the anti-Trump hysterics polluting the political atmosphere now that the former president is running again. Everyone is beyond testy and sensitive, though the Holocaust is usually an area where sarcasm or humor is seldom found. Barr’s longtime co-star John Goodman said he has zero regrets defending her in 2018 but added he’s unsure if he’d work with her again. I think if there were any lingering doubts on that front, they’ve been answered.