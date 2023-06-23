Here's What Caused the Liberal Press Corps to Turn on Karine Jean Pierre Today

The Biden corruption story is becoming as messy as Hunter Biden’s stay at the Chateau Marmont, gaining traction outside conservative media. The Biden White House knew bad news was coming this week: Thursday saw the House Ways and Means reveal credible testimony from IRS whistleblowers that they were hamstrung in their investigations of Hunter Biden. Delaware US Attorney David Weiss wanted to charge Hunter in March 2022 but was blocked.

It also doesn’t help that everyone can see through Hunter’s recent plea deal, where he’ll avoid jail on gun and tax evasion charges. That might put out some fires, but there’s an emerging wildfire emanating from the alleged bribery scheme Hunter and Joe played with Burisma Holdings co-founder Mykola Zlochevsky, who not only reportedly has a ledger and taped conversations with the men but is also a reported Russian intelligence asset.

Concerning the IRS whistleblowers, the bombshell development in that story were the WhatsApp messages released, which infuriated Hunter’s attorney. It seemed to point to Hunter asking a Chinese businessman what happened to his payments. IRS Criminal Supervisory Special Agent Gary Shapley Jr. obtained these encrypted communications through a search warrant. Hunter sent the messages to Henry Zhao, CEO of Harvest Fund Management, on July 30, 2017:

I am sitting here with my father, and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled. Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight

This development led to a full-court press on White House Press Secretary Karine Grey Poupon this afternoon:

Agent Shapley did give an interview to CBS News in May, which was quite damning to the Department of Justices, specifically, Attorney General Merrick Garland, who it would seem should face an inquiry regarding perjury. Garland said his office did not restrict the investigation. Someone is lying here.

