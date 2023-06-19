Oh, So That's Where Weapons Biden Left in Afghanistan Are Going
Tipsheet

Former Attorney General William Barr's Latest Prediction on the J6 Probe Isn't Good

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  June 19, 2023 4:35 PM
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

Donald Trump’s legal woes are far from over, and the latest chapter has some familiar names. Special Counsel Jack Smith isn’t just investigating the former president's alleged carelessness with classified documents—he’s also looking at Trump’s role in the January 6 riot. And former Attorney General William Barr, who has acted like a legal grim reaper for the Trump team, predicts a third indictment is coming for the former president (via RedState): 


While appearing on CBS’ “Face the Nation” Barr said he believes former President Donald Trump will face charges related to the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021. Democrats have been trying to blame Trump for supposedly inciting the riots despite a lack of evidence. Indeed, they even launched a second impeachment attempt after he was out of office over J6. The Senate did not convict Trump. 

Barr acknowledged the challenges of the case due to First Amendment interests but expressed his expectation that charges would be brought this summer. Despite being initially skeptical, Barr now considers it likely that the case will proceed. 

Co-host Robert Costa asked Barr if he believed Trump “is a target” in the J6 matter. Barr replied: 

Yes. And I’ve said, by the way, I’ve defended him when I think there’s cases that are unfair, like the one up in New York and so forth. And I’ve always said, I think the January sixth case will be a hard case to make because of First Amendment interest. But I’m actually starting to think they will pull the trigger on that. And I would expect it to be this summer. 

The former attorney general continued, “Because of the First Amendment interests, we don’t want to get in a position where people can’t complain about an election.” 

“I am more skeptical of that case but I think it is likely it will be brought,” Barr added. 

Smith already filed charges against Trump in a 37-count indictment on June 8, which contained several federal charges. The bulk of the indictment against Trump counts 1-31, fell under Willful Retention of National Defense Information. If convicted of all seven charges, Trump faces a prison sentence of over 70 years. And, of course, this indictment dropped right after the FBI turned over the FD-1023 report from their confidential human source that alleges Joe Biden’s involvement in a bribery scheme with Burisma Holdings in 2015-2016, where he was paid $5 million. 

Yet, Smith is also looking at Trump for his role in J6, though the FBI’s own report debunks that narrative. Spencer wrote about this in August of 2021, where the FBI said, "so far found no evidence that he [President Trump] or people directly around him were involved in organizing the violence, according to the four current and former law enforcement officials." 

I guess liberals would highlight “so far,” this agency has a history of doctoring or suppressing evidence to bolster their investigative efforts. That was explicitly exposed in the Durham Report on the Russian collusion hoax, where FBI officials manufactured or suppressed evidence to obtain illegal spy warrants against Trump associates. 

If these anti-Trump lawyers could finagle and conjure pure fantasy to indict Trump on the Stormy Daniel hush-money scheme, they will get him on anything.

