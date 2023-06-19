This Appears to Be the Dems' Initial Reaction When Illegals Arrive at Their Doorstep

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott are bringing the border to blue states, sanctuary cities especially, which are magnets for illegal aliens. They’ve been flying and busing them by the truckload, with some arriving near Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence. The reactions are priceless as wealthy white liberals scramble and whine about how they cannot accommodate these people. Border counties and towns have struggled to do this for over 20 years. Martha’s Vineyard melted down when some illegal aliens turned up on the island. A humanitarian crisis was declared because this community didn’t know what to do with fewer than 50 illegals. The island is dotted with mansions.

A Bexar County, Texas sheriff is supposedly investigating DeSantis for ‘unlawful restraint.’ DeSantis charted the Martha’s Vineyard flights. Abbott’s exporting of illegals to California has Los Angeles City Council members calling for him to be investigated for kidnapping (via Fox 11 LA):

Members of the Los Angeles City Council were pursuing an investigation Friday into whether human trafficking and kidnapping were committed when Texas Gov. Greg Abbott bused migrants from his state to L.A. Councilwoman Eunisses Hernandez introduced the motion alongside her colleagues Nithya Raman, Monica Rodriguez and Hugo Soto-Martinez to direct the City Attorney's office to conduct the investigation. In addition, a resolution was introduced calling upon the L.A. County District Attorney George Gascón, California State Attorney General Rob Bonta and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to conduct similar investigations for possible crimes committed during the "political stunt." On Wednesday [June 14], 42 migrants were bused from the Texas-Mexico border to Union Station by Abbott, who proclaimed his state's border region "overrun" and hinted that more shipments of immigrants could follow. Mayor Karen Bass said this move by Abbott was “abhorrent.” You’re a haven for illegal aliens, Karen. This is the consequence of that policy. If you don’t like it, or can’t afford it, maybe you should start enforcing immigration laws and work with federal authorities to deport people who shouldn’t be here.

The kidnapping-unlawful restraint reaction appears to be the go-to, along with ordering local prosecutors to investigate these cockamamie charges when all they could do easily is boot these illegals. Still, we all know they don’t care about that. So, in the meantime, good luck housing, feeding, and making sure these people don’t engage in sex trafficking, fellow Democrats.