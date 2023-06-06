You Know Liberal America Is Going to Weaponize What This Sheriff Said About DeSantis

You bet someone will use this for campaign fodder, especially if Gov. Ron DeSantis is involved. Remember when some illegals arrived on Martha’s Vineyard, and every white liberal on the island panicked? They were whining about how this infusion of new people, there were fewer than 50, would essentially break the island budget-wise. The liberals deported the illegals off the island to a military base, exposing the Left for their rank hypocrisy regarding immigrants.

Affluent white progressives want illegal aliens for the census count to increase their foothold in Congress by creating new districts represented by members of Congress of similar racial and cultural backgrounds. It’s what they’ve done for years, which is why the Democratic Party is so soft on immigration. Their old backbone of white working-class voters has left them, and they don’t want them back, so onto the next political scheme. But that’s a political discussion for another time. Back to the Martha’s Vineyard excursions, they were arranged by Ron DeSantis, part of his bringing the border to the Left travel package that other elected Republicans have followed. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is busing excess illegals to Chicago and New York City. But one Texas sheriff is now investigating DeSantis over “unlawful restraint” charges regarding the illegal alien drop-offs (via Axios):

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday it's filed a criminal case with the Texas county's district attorney over flights Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) arranged transporting 49 undocumented migrants from San Antonio to Martha's Vineyard last September. Driving the news: "The charge filed is Unlawful Restraint and several accounts were filed, both misdemeanor and felony," said Adelina Simpson, a spokesperson for the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, in an emailed statement Monday evening. She added that the case was being reviewed by the Bexar County District Attorney's Office. Flashback: DeSantis insisted the flights were part of his administration's migrant relocation efforts and were voluntary, but Javier Salazar, the sheriff for the southern Texas county that includes San Antonio, said his office was opening an investigation into the matter amid concerns migrants were "lured under false pretenses." The intrigue: The sheriff’s office did not name any individual suspects.

The same thing could be redirected at Democrats who have lured illegal aliens here for years under false pretenses, promising them freedom and citizenship. Still, they only want them for political purposes and nothing else. You all know this already. They keep them in the vicious cycle of promising citizenship and new immigration protections, but only if they keep voting for Democrats. The black community is another victim: keep voting for us, and things in the urban areas will get better. Have they? I don’t think this investigation will go anywhere, but it could get magnified, given the liberal media’s hatred of the Florida governor. They went after his wife, folks. It will leech its way onto a major network sooner or later.