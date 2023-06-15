Traitors: 20 Republicans Voted to Protect Adam Schiff's Anti-Trump Insanity

They are the best worst option, but yesterday again had me questioning why we even bother to vote for these people. Republicans talk a big game but always fail to follow through. That’s understandable; it’s politics. But with the GOP, it’s not just coming up short by a yard or two. It’s a distance that could cover multiple football fields. Case in point, whatever happened to the promise to repeal Obamacare? The GOP campaigned on that for almost 10 years, accrued mountains of campaign cash, and did nothing. Democrats have learned to use institutional power to their benefit and, even worse, prey upon the GOP’s sense of tradition, honor, and duty to con them into voting against their interests.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the former chair of the House Intelligence Committee before Speaker McCarthy purged him, survived a motion that would have censured and fined him for peddling Russian collusion nonsense. The entire investigation was predicated on fraud, but still, the California liberal looked for ways to ensnare Trump in a legal matter. He finally got that opportunity with another fake narrative: Ukrainian quid pro quo. Like the Trump-Russia collusion story, it was even lighter regarding incriminating evidence.

Today’s partisan and failed attempt to censure me is a badge of honor that I will wear proudly.



MAGA Republicans are going after me because I dared to hold Donald Trump accountable.



These efforts to intimidate me will not succeed. I will always defend our democracy. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) June 14, 2023





The Steele Dossier, which provided the foundation for the counterintelligence investigation into Donald Trump and Russia, was a Clinton-campaign-funded opposition research file riddled with disinformation that the FBI took hook, line, and sinker. It could also be that they knew but didn’t care, dead set on stopping Trump no matter what. That explains why the top brass kept that portion out to keep their illegal surveillance operations into the Trump campaign and its associates ongoing. According to the recently released Durham Report, there was zero evidence of collusion and nothing that would warrant such a vast probe.

With Ukraine, it was even more comical. First, the allegation is that Trump threatened to withhold military aid unless Volodymyr Zelensky opened a corruption probe into Hunter Biden, who was on the board of Burisma for $50,000/month. The whistleblower was reportedly a CIA agent, a registered Democrat, had worked on a presidential campaign for a 2020 candidate, and had zero first-hand knowledge of wrongdoing. It was all from second-hand sources. Schiff also lied when he said the committee had no contact with the individual. He did; the whistleblower reached out to his office directly. Schiff also allegedly abused secret subpoena power, issuing them covertly to find anything damning about Trump.

20 Republicans voted w/ Dems to stop the ethics investigation, censure, & fine of Adam Schiff.



So there is no confusion (as some did not accurately read the bill) I will be filing a privileged motion to censure & send Schiff to ethics for investigation.



See you next week Adam. — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) June 14, 2023

225-196: The House votes to TABLE a GOP resolution to censure Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) over his handling of the Russia investigation and first Trump impeachment.



20 Republicans voted with Democrats against the effort. 5 Democrats and 2 Republicans voted present. pic.twitter.com/57Bo8i6nLy — The Recount (@therecount) June 14, 2023

🚨Here are the 20 GOP Reps who sided with Democrats and voted to protect Adam Schiff from a resolution to censure & fine him



Let’s make them famous for their decision



Armstrong



Chavez-DeRemer



Ciscomani



Cole



Davidson



Fitzpatrick



Granger



Graves (LA)



Kean (NJ)



Kiley



Kim… pic.twitter.com/CQclSIJBXI — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) June 14, 2023

BREAKING: Here are the 20 Republicans who voted with Democrats to kill @RepLuna's censure of Adam Schiff:



Armstrong (ND), Chavez-DeRemer (OR), Ciscomani (AZ), Cole (OK), Davidson (OH), Fitzpatrick (PA), Granger (TX), Graves (LA), Kean (NJ), Kiley (CA), Kim (CA), Lawler (NY),… — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 14, 2023

And 20 House Republicans opted to protect this man, the damage he did to the credibility of the House Intelligence Committee, and the anti-Trump hysterics he spewed to gin up a shoddy impeachment trial. So, in a way, these 20 squishy GOP losers endorsed the biased and corrupt impeachment efforts against Donald Trump and the collusion peddling because that’s all Schiff did. He’s a bad Democrat, saved by spineless House Republicans. Color me shocked that the GOP doesn’t get the Reagan-Tip O’Neill era is over. We’re all out to kill each other. Get with the program, fellas.