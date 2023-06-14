NYC Grand Jury Indicts Daniel Penny Over Jordan Neely's Death
Tipsheet

Adam Schiff Avoids Being Censured in Republican-Controlled House, For Now

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  June 14, 2023 5:00 PM
AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades

On Wednesday afternoon, the Republican-controlled House voted to table the measure brought forth by Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) as a privileged resolution to censure and fine Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) for pushing the "Russia collusion" narrative with regards to the 2016 presidential election. 

Such a move, brought forth by Democrats, effectively kills the resolution. Twenty Republicans joined the Democrats who voted to table the measure, in a vote of 225-196, with seven voting "present." The resolution called for a House Ethics Committee investigation.

There had been a sense of dramatic chatter on Wednesday leading up to the vote, as Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) indicated over Twitter he would vote to table the motion, thus not censuring Schiff. Although he agreed that Schiff "acted unethically," he expressed that the "$16 million fine is in violation of the 27th and 8th amendments."

Although Massie was joined by many other Republican colleagues, he was particularly vocal about his opposition to the censure, and the pressure was steep, leading  "Massie" to trend on Twitter, in addition to "Schiff." Massie's own tweets only ever showed he was firm against the resolution. Following the vote, "20 Republicans" was also trending. 

While Schiff has yet to tweet about the vote outcome, he did tweet out video messages and clips of media appearances on Tuesday, in addition to fundraising appeals. On Wednesday leading up to the vote, his campaign account tweeted a clip of him on CNN and also retweeted a video message from Rep. George Santos (R-NY), who was in favor of censuring Schiff, to mock it.

In January, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) fulfilled his promises by removing Schiff from the the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, along with Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA). McCarthy has cited Schiff lying to the American people about the "Russian collusion" hoax as well as the Ukrainian whistleblower.

Luna tweeted shortly after the vote that she will be filling a privileged motion to censure Schiff, as well as refer him to the Ethics Committee.


