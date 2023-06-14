There's an Update in Alvin Bragg's Case Against Trump
Tipsheet

Is Jill Biden Kidding With These Remarks at a Recent Fundraiser?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  June 14, 2023 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

You stand by your spouse no matter what—that’s the golden rule in politics. For optics ' sake, you must stand by them even when they’re wrong. Before they divorced, Silda Spitzer stood by her husband, former Gov. Eliot Spitzer, who was caught red-handed in an embarrassing prostitution scandal that led to his resignation. But Jill, who is also known for butchering the Spanish language, might also not be playing with a full deck, blissfully unaware of her husband’s alleged corruption or neck-deep regarding being aware of it like a mob boss's wife. Who knows, but what she said at a fundraiser in California last night is peak lack of self-awareness: 


Lady, your husband is cited in an FBI report about being heavily involved in a $5 million bribery scheme. Another $5 million was paid to Hunter Biden, who probably blew it on crack cocaine and hookers. There’s reportedly a ledger of the payments, phone calls, and recordings of those conversations. The man who made these payments is reportedly Mykola Zlochevsky, co-founder of Burisma Holdings, who doled out cash for access and favorable treatment by American government officials in 2015 and 2016. He even referred to Joe as “the big guy.” This FBI document is smoking gun evidence of corruption smothered by the Trump indictment. If it was a nothing burger, why did it take contempt threats to force the FBI to turn over the incriminating report?

Jill, dirty Joe’s laundry is being aired. And stop acting like this is a time of economic bliss and stability. The world is on fire. We’ve lost count of how many embassies were forced to close. The real estate market is on the brink of collapse, the banking system is unstable, and inflation is still high. Under Trump, we have peace and prosperity. 

Oh, the humanity, lady.


 

