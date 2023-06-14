Is Jill Biden Kidding With These Remarks at a Recent Fundraiser?

You stand by your spouse no matter what—that’s the golden rule in politics. For optics ' sake, you must stand by them even when they’re wrong. Before they divorced, Silda Spitzer stood by her husband, former Gov. Eliot Spitzer, who was caught red-handed in an embarrassing prostitution scandal that led to his resignation. But Jill, who is also known for butchering the Spanish language, might also not be playing with a full deck, blissfully unaware of her husband’s alleged corruption or neck-deep regarding being aware of it like a mob boss's wife. Who knows, but what she said at a fundraiser in California last night is peak lack of self-awareness:

Just now at a fundraiser, via pool: First Lady Jill Biden framed the 2024 election as a choice between "corruption and chaos" under former President Trump or calm stability under Joe Biden.

"We cannot go back to those dark days... and with your help we won't go back." — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) June 14, 2023

Jill Biden to the Bay Area next week, hosted by an increasingly active progressive fundraiser in Silicon Valley: @drusenko. pic.twitter.com/tNSHiTriW2 — Teddy Schleifer (@teddyschleifer) June 6, 2023

First lady Dr. Jill Biden will hit the 2024 fundraising circuit next week, marking her first solo efforts to promote her husband’s reelection campaign. https://t.co/C4EpI4lo1J — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) June 9, 2023

Jill Biden is coming to Manny’s too. pic.twitter.com/ZB7uSB7k5R — Teddy Schleifer (@teddyschleifer) June 6, 2023

First Lady Jill Biden is scheduled to be in Los Angeles Wednesday to attend a fundraiser on behalf of her husband's re-election campaign.https://t.co/IJo6nPv7yS — KNX News 97.1 FM (@knxnews) June 14, 2023





Lady, your husband is cited in an FBI report about being heavily involved in a $5 million bribery scheme. Another $5 million was paid to Hunter Biden, who probably blew it on crack cocaine and hookers. There’s reportedly a ledger of the payments, phone calls, and recordings of those conversations. The man who made these payments is reportedly Mykola Zlochevsky, co-founder of Burisma Holdings, who doled out cash for access and favorable treatment by American government officials in 2015 and 2016. He even referred to Joe as “the big guy.” This FBI document is smoking gun evidence of corruption smothered by the Trump indictment. If it was a nothing burger, why did it take contempt threats to force the FBI to turn over the incriminating report?

Jill, dirty Joe’s laundry is being aired. And stop acting like this is a time of economic bliss and stability. The world is on fire. We’ve lost count of how many embassies were forced to close. The real estate market is on the brink of collapse, the banking system is unstable, and inflation is still high. Under Trump, we have peace and prosperity.

Oh, the humanity, lady.

GRASSLEY: "The foreign national who allegedly bribed Joe and Hunter Biden allegedly has audio recording of his conversation with them. 17 such recordings...15 audio recordings of phone calls between him and Hunter Biden...two audio recordings of phone calls between him and… pic.twitter.com/0QdUMEKhOR — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 12, 2023



