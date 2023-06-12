Biden Preparing Plans to Evacuate Americans From Taiwan: Report
A Former CNN Host Had a Shocking Reaction to Trump's Classified Doc Indictment
WATCH: Chicago Residents Try to Attack Police Securing Area After Shooting
Completely Different Worlds
Trump, Felony Indictments, And The Storybook Ending That Will Never Happen
Biden Won't Stop Repeating This False Claim
Dershowitz Highlights the 'Key Issue Presented' by Trump Indictment
The Exceptionalism of Opportunity vs. The Rule of Outcomes
Another Scam Indictment Against Trump
Gavin Newsom Is Conceding He Has to Amend the Constitution
It's Not Just the Usual Suspects Calling the Federal Indictment Against Trump 'Damning'...
Sherrod Brown Will Be Tough to Beat, But It Looks Like One Candidate...
Muslim Lawmaker Condemns Anti-Catholic Drag Queens
The Sham Indictment is the Last Reason to Desert Trump For Another Presidential...
Tipsheet

What Happened to the Pitcher for the Blue Jays Is Why You Don't Apologize to the Woke Mob

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  June 12, 2023 8:30 AM
AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn, File

It shouldn’t be a shock, but apologizing to the woke mob carries zero benefits. You won’t be forgiven. These people are out to destroy like the barbarian hordes of old, and tragically MLB pitcher Anthony Bass has learned that the hard way. Bass, a devout Christian, shared an Instagram story where he supported the boycotts of Bud Light and Target, which triggered the Left and their acolytes in sports journalism. The incident occurred last month. Bass apologized, but that didn’t spare his fate. He was cut last week from the Toronto Blue Jays (via NYT): 

The Toronto Blue Jays cut pitcher Anthony Bass, 35, on Friday, after he drew backlash and boos from fans for reposting a video on Instagram that called Target and Bud Light “evil” and “demonic” for being supportive of the L.G.B.T.Q. community. 

The Blue Jays announced on Friday that they had designated Bass for assignment, effectively cutting him from the team, just hours before he was set to catch a ceremonial first pitch to kick off the team’s Pride Weekend for a series against the Minnesota Twins. 

Last month, Bass reposted a video on Instagram that called for boycotting both Target and Bud Light, which have recently drawn the ire of conservatives, Bud Light for featuring a transgender influencer in a social media promotion, and Target for promoting its Pride collection, which included clothes and books for children. The video, which came from a Bible-themed Instagram page, was briefly posted by Bass to his Instagram Story in late May.

After the post caused blowback, Bass told reporters that he apologized for sharing the post because it was “hurtful to the Pride community.” Bass said that he was going to work with the team to “make better decisions moving forward.”

Don’t apologize, Bass. You didn’t need to; it didn’t do you any favors. Meanwhile, Target and Bud Light continue to bleed sales, losing billions in the weeks following their respective marketing announcements aimed heavily at the transgender community. Bud Light has lost its ‘king of beers’ crown to Modelo after their disastrous partnership with Dylan Mulvaney, a biological male masquerading as a woman. Target tried to push “tuck-friendly” transgender swimwear and other attire, costing the company almost $13 billion in the first week of the rollout. While they haven’t nixed the line, multiple Target locations have pushed these showcases to the back, making them less visible.

Recommended

They Will Turn On You Kurt Schlichter
Tags: WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

They Will Turn On You Kurt Schlichter
It's Not Just the Usual Suspects Calling the Federal Indictment Against Trump 'Damning' and 'Devastating' Guy Benson
WATCH: Chicago Residents Try to Attack Police Securing Area After Shooting Julio Rosas
A Former CNN Host Had a Shocking Reaction to Trump's Classified Doc Indictment Matt Vespa
Daniel Penny Reveals What Caused Jordan Neely to Be Placed in a Chokehold Matt Vespa
Muslim Lawmaker Condemns Anti-Catholic Drag Queens Mia Cathell

Trending on Townhall Video

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
They Will Turn On You Kurt Schlichter