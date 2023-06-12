What Happened to the Pitcher for the Blue Jays Is Why You Don't Apologize to the Woke Mob

It shouldn’t be a shock, but apologizing to the woke mob carries zero benefits. You won’t be forgiven. These people are out to destroy like the barbarian hordes of old, and tragically MLB pitcher Anthony Bass has learned that the hard way. Bass, a devout Christian, shared an Instagram story where he supported the boycotts of Bud Light and Target, which triggered the Left and their acolytes in sports journalism. The incident occurred last month. Bass apologized, but that didn’t spare his fate. He was cut last week from the Toronto Blue Jays (via NYT):

The Toronto Blue Jays cut pitcher Anthony Bass, 35, on Friday, after he drew backlash and boos from fans for reposting a video on Instagram that called Target and Bud Light “evil” and “demonic” for being supportive of the L.G.B.T.Q. community. The Blue Jays announced on Friday that they had designated Bass for assignment, effectively cutting him from the team, just hours before he was set to catch a ceremonial first pitch to kick off the team’s Pride Weekend for a series against the Minnesota Twins. Last month, Bass reposted a video on Instagram that called for boycotting both Target and Bud Light, which have recently drawn the ire of conservatives, Bud Light for featuring a transgender influencer in a social media promotion, and Target for promoting its Pride collection, which included clothes and books for children. The video, which came from a Bible-themed Instagram page, was briefly posted by Bass to his Instagram Story in late May. After the post caused blowback, Bass told reporters that he apologized for sharing the post because it was “hurtful to the Pride community.” Bass said that he was going to work with the team to “make better decisions moving forward.”

Don’t apologize, Bass. You didn’t need to; it didn’t do you any favors. Meanwhile, Target and Bud Light continue to bleed sales, losing billions in the weeks following their respective marketing announcements aimed heavily at the transgender community. Bud Light has lost its ‘king of beers’ crown to Modelo after their disastrous partnership with Dylan Mulvaney, a biological male masquerading as a woman. Target tried to push “tuck-friendly” transgender swimwear and other attire, costing the company almost $13 billion in the first week of the rollout. While they haven’t nixed the line, multiple Target locations have pushed these showcases to the back, making them less visible.