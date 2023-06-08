New Biden Regulations on Gas Furnaces Set to Hammer American Households

The Biden administration continues his boss’ war against America’s working families with the latest regulation targeting gas furnaces. Barack Obama’s war on coal proved disastrous for numerous rural communities. Over ten years, it destroyed over 125,000 jobs and a projected $650 billion GDP loss. Biden is now taking the mantle, pushing inefficient alternative energy policies that are becoming a national security concern; Biden’s folks are jonesing to have the military adopt electric vehicles. On the domestic front, the Left wants to ban gas stoves, a giant middle finger to working households. The media offers cover, claiming it’s a conservative conspiracy theory, though we’ve caught them red-handed.

They’re trying to enact these bans locally, hoping the effort to establish a precedent skate by undetected. Some courts have struck down these new ordinances. Still, liberal America is keen on Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-NY) Green New Deal, whose end goal is to ban the internal combustion engine. But first, the Biden crew has to phase out gas furnaces (via Fox News):

Biden admin is preparing to target Americans' gas furnaces amid stove crackdown



“40-60% of the current residential furnaces on the market currently would be prohibited under the proposed regulation”



The Biden administration is expected to soon finalize regulations restricting which home gas-powered furnaces consumers are able to purchase in the future. According to experts, the regulations — proposed in June 2022 by the Department of Energy (DOE) — would restrict consumer choice, drive prices higher and likely have a low impact on greenhouse gas emissions. The agency could finalize the rules targeting residential gas furnaces, which more than 50% of American households rely on for space heating, at any point over the upcoming weeks. "This is a classic example of one size not fitting all," Ben Lieberman, a senior fellow at the Competitive Enterprise Institute, told Fox News Digital in an interview. "Every home is different, every homeowner is different and people are best off having a wide range of choices. They can work with their contractor to make the best decision for their home and their circumstances." […] Under the proposed regulations, DOE would require furnaces to achieve an annual fuel utilization efficiency (AFUE) of 95% by 2029, meaning manufacturers would only be allowed to sell furnaces that convert at least 95% of fuel into heat within six years. The current market standard AFUE for a residential furnace is 80%. Because of the stringent AFUE requirements, the regulations would largely take non-condensing gas furnaces — which are generally less efficient, but cheaper — off the market. But consumers who replace their non-condensing furnace with a condensing furnace after the rule is implemented face hefty installation costs. […] The AGA [American Gas Association], whose members provide natural gas to more than 74 million customers nationwide, filed comments in opposition of the furnace rules with the DOE last year. The industry group has argued consumers would be better served if the agency allowed the free market to naturally increase product efficiency. Overall, between 40%-60% of the current residential furnaces on the market currently would be prohibited under the proposed regulation.

So, as with most of these environmentally conscious policies, only the wealthy can soak up the change in costs. Most Americans can’t afford to solar panel their home, buy Teslas, and those who would waste money given all the inefficiencies with these electric vehicles. Sorry, an electric pick-up truck isn’t going to work in rugged terrains when inclement weather, snow especially, starts to stack up. It can’t maintain a massive power grid. This economy thrives on cheap energy, which we have bountiful amounts of in natural gas and coal.

We’re the Saudi Arabia of coal, but let’s not be energy-independent and waste time and money on green alternatives that aren’t authentic. You need fossil fuels to recharge those electric car batteries. Besides gutting the FBI, the next Republican president will have to move quickly to roll back these cumbersome regulations and allow the oil and gas industry to do their work in keeping this country moving. But, for now, under Biden, they want to push policies that would make millions freeze next winter.