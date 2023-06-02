It Was Fun While It Lasted: AOC Parody Account Has Been Deleted

It was fun while it lasted, but the account that parodies Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), which triggered the Left, is no more. It was deleted from Twitter. The account featured posts showing the real New York congresswoman tweeting. AOC herself blocked the account, one of the last badges of honor it received before its termination. The account is old, though it was hurled into the gulag under the old regime. It quickly amassed a following of over 200,000 users, and it was recently restored in May, only to have Twitter shut it down again (via Forbes):

A parody account mocking New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was deactivated on Friday after it had gained tens of thousands of new followers and even attached the attention of Elon Musk.

Twitter has not responded to media requests for comment.

However, the account had been in the spotlight in recent days after Ocasio-Cortez warned her followers to beware of the parody account (@AOCpress).

[…]

The parody account had been previously banned, but soon after being reinstated Musk responded to a tweet it sent that claimed the congresswoman had a crush on him.

Earlier this week, Rep. (D-N.Y.) called out the parody account, tweeting, "FYI there's a fake account on here impersonating me and going viral. The Twitter CEO has engaged it, boosting visibility. It is releasing false policy statements and gaining spread. I am assessing with my team how to move forward. In the meantime, be careful of what you see."