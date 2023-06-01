Did You See Newsweek's Headline About Biden's Fall at the Air Force Academy?

It finally happened. Joe Biden had his Jimmy Carter moment for real when he collapsed at the Air Force Academy’s graduation ceremony today. The president was on stage congratulating cadets at commencement when he took a tumble. Spencer was on it like the Secret Service agents scrambling to pick this guy up off the floor:

BREAKING: Biden takes a big fall on stage just now at the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation pic.twitter.com/GxkMbpyoNo — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) June 1, 2023





After delivering his remarks — in which he again repeated the false claim that the "Quad" alliance between the U.S., Australia, India, and Japan did not exist before he took office (it was launched in 2007 and revived by Trump in 2017) — the president shook hands with the graduates as they collected their diplomas and formally completed their time at the Academy. But when President Biden turned to walk across the stage, he tripped, failed to catch himself, and ended up tumbling to the ground with a thud picked up by nearby microphones. After trying and failing to pick himself back up, he was assisted back to his feet by two good samaritans and helped back to his seat. On his way, Biden pointed at something on the stage near his previously used teleprompter that presumably tripped him up.

We’re not even in the thick of the 2024 season, and Biden couldn’t handle this public appearance. What will happen when he needs to do multiple events in a day? Biden is old, 80, and a fall like this can inflict serious damage. And, of course, his top aides and some in the media deployed their parachutes for a rescue amid the ongoing concern that Joe doesn’t have the physical or mental acuity to do the job. Newsweek went so far as to cast doubt regarding the tumble, saying Biden “appeared” to have fallen. Also, Joe didn’t get up on his own, so that’s another media lie to be on the lookout for in the coming days:

The president appeared to trip over something before falling down. https://t.co/tEKQG9Nb4G — Newsweek (@Newsweek) June 1, 2023

This m'fer out here turning his Secret Service detail into the Visiting Angels. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 1, 2023

Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly https://t.co/lt1sZdAOQ4 pic.twitter.com/CeZ8XXFkzi — Reuters (@Reuters) June 1, 2023

The social media post was laughable, but at least the article's body clearly states that Biden fell because he did. We all saw it, and it’s on video. Just like the time he fell off his bike:

And yes, we haven’t forgotten the media’s macabre fascination with Trump walking down a ramp slowly at West Point, but that is for another time.

FLASHBACK: CNN's Jim Acosta reveled in Joe Biden questioning President Trump's physical stamina in light of "Trump's slow descent down a ramp at a West Point commencement earlier this year." pic.twitter.com/RA6Rl904hQ — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 1, 2023



