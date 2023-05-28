The One Word in NYT's Review of the Little Mermaid That's More Than...
Tipsheet

Gavin Newsom's Claim About CA Being a Free State Blows Up in His Face

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  May 28, 2023 9:30 PM
AP Photo/ Aaron Kehoe

California Gov. Gavin Newsom doesn’t like it when you trash his state. The blue bastion has become one of the states whose residents are most likely to flee due to the state's burdensome taxes and hyper-regulatory nature. Comedian Bill Maher remarked about the red tape on his show, mentioning the painfully slow process it took to get a permit to build his solar shed, which looked no bigger than an ordinary Porta Potty. Newsom either doesn’t know this or doesn’t care because he embarrassed himself at the California Democratic Party’s Re-Organizing State Convention, where he was joined by Nancy Pelosi, Ted Lieu, and other communists.

Newsom had the stones to say, “This is the free state of California!…Eat your heart out Florida and Texas!”

He was promptly roasted for this patently false remark. Also, has he forgotten that his state banned books

Yeah, that blue bubble is dense, and the monger you live underneath it, the more disabled you become.

