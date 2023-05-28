Gavin Newsom's Claim About CA Being a Free State Blows Up in His Face

California Gov. Gavin Newsom doesn’t like it when you trash his state. The blue bastion has become one of the states whose residents are most likely to flee due to the state's burdensome taxes and hyper-regulatory nature. Comedian Bill Maher remarked about the red tape on his show, mentioning the painfully slow process it took to get a permit to build his solar shed, which looked no bigger than an ordinary Porta Potty. Newsom either doesn’t know this or doesn’t care because he embarrassed himself at the California Democratic Party’s Re-Organizing State Convention, where he was joined by Nancy Pelosi, Ted Lieu, and other communists.
Newsom had the stones to say, “This is the free state of California!…Eat your heart out Florida and Texas!”
He was promptly roasted for this patently false remark. Also, has he forgotten that his state banned books?
“This is the free state of CALIFORNIA!— California Democratic Party (@CA_Dem) May 27, 2023
Eat your heart out Florida and Texas!”
-Governor @GavinNewsom pic.twitter.com/GptLZdOAwR
https://t.co/ac4YS8VKOB pic.twitter.com/LHmCf2YIxo— Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 28, 2023
Again, Gavin Newsom signed legislation redirecting the ability of doctors to speak freely with patients, he closed schools for longer than virtually any other governor, and repeatedly imposed mask and vaccine mandates— Ian Miller (@ianmSC) May 28, 2023
This is just completely delusional, anti-reality messaging https://t.co/iG51MQTj9T
What are so many Californians fleeing the “free state of California” for Florida and Texas?— Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) May 28, 2023
Under @GavinNewsom, California lost population for the first time in the state’s history. Meanwhile, Florida is the fastest growing state in the nation.— Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) May 28, 2023
People don’t flee freedom. They run towards it. https://t.co/chDebaegwb
California, where we have the freedom to have empty schools, abandoned cities, no homeowner's insurance, and elderly-abusing Senate staff— Chris (@chriswithans) May 28, 2023
Taste the freedom! https://t.co/JEzTo2BGmm pic.twitter.com/eEsPZxQBJr
Idiot. pic.twitter.com/vsH5SYlsQz— Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) March 31, 2022
https://t.co/roa6RC4hT7 pic.twitter.com/b6GG8tDbVU— The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) March 31, 2022
Yeah, that blue bubble is dense, and the monger you live underneath it, the more disabled you become.
