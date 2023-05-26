Heckler and Koch Appear to Fire Social Media Manager Who Dabbled in Identity Politics

Heckler and Koch appear to have dismissed its social media manager after they used the company’s accounts to defend Miller Lite. At the very least, one of its staff was given a pink slip allegedly. Last week, someone on this team was miffed about the lack of defense for Miller Lite’s ‘woke’ rebranding, where they eschewed the women in bikinis model for selling their product, instead giving it a feminist rebrand. It’s another beer brand following Bud Light’s disastrous foray into identity politics. However, while annoying, Miller’s marketing tweak is slightly more tolerable as no biological male masquerades as a woman.

Our friends at Twitchy caught it first, with H&K moving quickly to ameliorate the crisis. They’re doing what Bud Light, Miller Lite, Target, Ford, and Calvin Klein seem to ignore: Sticking with your key customer base. You know, the people who ensure you can keep the factory lights on—you’re a gun manufacturer. Stick to the script. Here’s the tweet that could have created a fiasco at H&K:

Wow- woke? Allow me to translate: objectifying women was never a good marketing strategy. In the firearms industry, that was a prominent strategy up until recently. Many industries have done that (including beer corps). As an actual woman typing this, I’ll use more words for you to comprehend: using bunnies to sell products is trash marketing. Supporting women by not doing that is good.

And then measures were taken:

Heckler & Koch just went woke with yet another female-dominated marketing team…https://t.co/pYHShEjNtg — Revolver News (@RevolverNewsUSA) May 17, 2023

Our new social media manager assessing the situation. pic.twitter.com/ginZ4BE9Oo — Heckler & Koch (@HecklerAndKoch) May 24, 2023

First you had my forgiveness, but now you have my business. — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) May 24, 2023

I swear, I’m buying an HK before this month is out. Just for how you’ve handled this like a champ. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) May 24, 2023

When gun companies start dabbling into this, forget Democrats taking away our gun rights. It’s over. Cancer has already killed the host.