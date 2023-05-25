Wait, Is There Bipartisan Support in Stopping the Left's War on Stoves?

We may have secured some local wins in the struggle to keep our gas stoves, but that hasn’t deterred the Left from trying to ban the common household appliance over global warming concerns. While the courts striking down the attempt to nix gas stoves in Berkeley, California is a welcome sign, New York has moved to ban the appliance starting in 2026. We’re about to weigh into a death funnel of linguistic gymnastics and insanity. While other lefty localities and states might not outright say a gas stove ban is coming, they’re just gutting all the infrastructure permitting their continued use. Take Architectural Digest’s take on this culture issue: “No, the federal government isn’t coming for your gas stove. But new legislation and research could point the way to an electric future.”

Democrat Rep. Cori Bush: "I can only imagine the number of my constituents who are unknowingly being poisoned by their gas stove" without the Biden administration's proposed appliance regulations pic.twitter.com/dr8rdmcQX1 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 24, 2023





That’s like saying one is guilty of the crime but not responsible.

The gas stove debate is dismissed as tin foil hat material by the liberal press, but the secret is out. The Left knows they cannot pass the Green New Deal wholesale at the federal level. There will never be enough votes. But they can implement it piecemeal at the state and local level, though House Republicans are trying to get the wheels moving on a bill that would curb stomp these radical measures nationwide. The House Energy and Commerce Committee advanced a piece of legislation yesterday that would put the kibosh on the gas stove shenanigans, and it garnered some Democratic support (via Politico):

The vote was Republicans’ latest effort to portray the Biden administration as overreaching into consumer choices to drive fossil fuels out of the economy. It came after the committee also advanced legislation to prohibit the Energy Department from finalizing or enforcing tighter energy efficiency standards for cooking tops and ovens. “The Biden administration is trying to use the federal government’s power to dictate every aspect of our lives, from what kind of a car we drive, to how Americans are allowed to cook food for their families,” said Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.). The legislation, H.R. 1615 (118), would bar the Consumer Product Safety Commission from using federal funds to ban gas stoves. It advanced on a 29-19 vote that included support from some committee Democrats. At a separate subcommittee hearing at the House Oversight Committee earlier on Wednesday, Republicans contended DOE’s efficiency proposal was part of the Biden strategy to squeeze out fossil fuels. “It is a de facto ban,” said Rep. Pat Fallon (R-Texas), the chair of the Oversight energy panel. “The Biden administration is looking to regulate gas stoves out of existence.” The Energy and Commerce Committee voted 31-18 to advance its legislation, H.R. 1640 (118) to stop DOE from finalizing its efficiency rule. Democratic Reps. Marc Veasey and Lizzie Fletcher of Texas, Kim Schrier of Washington and Angie Craig of Minnesota joined Republicans to advance the measure.

Over in the Senate, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) temporarily sidelined a Biden nominee who would oversee a gas stove ban policy. He withdrew a vote on the nomination from the docket last week (via Fox News):

The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee canceled a vote to advance President Biden's nominee to oversee energy efficiency regulations in an unexpected last-minute change, Fox News Digital has learned. Committee Chairman Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., pulled an agenda item to consider Biden's nomination of Jeff Marootian to lead the Department of Energy's (DOE) Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE) from a scheduled panel meeting ... The committee had been slated to advance the nomination to a full floor vote, but will now just consider the 21 other agenda items. "While I supported Mr. Marootian’s nomination in December, since then the office he’s been nominated to lead has proposed stove efficiency rules that I’ve raised concerns about," Manchin told Fox News Digital in a statement. "While I appreciate that these rules would only apply to new stoves, my view is that it’s part of a broader, administration-wide effort to eliminate fossil fuels," the West Virginia lawmaker continued. "For that reason, I’m not comfortable moving forward with Mr. Marootian at this time."

As we’ve noted before, the Left is hands-off when it comes to killing babies. Still, regarding kitchen appliances, hamburgers, the vehicles you drive, the lawnmowers you use, and other daily activities, they are very much in your grill, wanting to regulate everything.