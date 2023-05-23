Dem Operative: Florida Is Becoming a Terrorist State, But I Enjoyed Spring Break There

It almost leaves you stunned. Liberals are the tantrum-throwing kids who kick and scream when they’ve finally accepted defeat, though they act like that whenever they don’t get their way in general. When it comes to Florida, these people will hurl every insult at the state, its people, and its politics but come to the same conclusion: it’s a great place to live, vacation, and work. Ron DeSantis is turning it into a conservative bastion—yes.

And even liberals want to live there. You saw the headlines about the Disney workers from California who relocated there; they didn’t want to leave. When it comes to vacation, Democratic operative Aisha Mills said that the Sunshine State promotes terrorism or something, but it was an excellent destination for her family’s spring break. I’m not kidding.

Ron DeSantis’ top communications people, Jeremy Redfern and Christina Pushaw, had a field day ripping Mills’ MSNBC segment to pieces. And, of course, this nonsense was trotted out on that network:

Democratic activist @AishaCMills: "I just took my family to spring break in Fla. [despite things] getting to the point where Fla. is about to be a terrorist state to many of us here in America. As a lesbian & a black woman, I don’t want to have anything to do with the place" pic.twitter.com/BNkw2jzJik — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 22, 2023

Of course, no one who actually believes that someplace is “a terrorist state” would take their family there for spring break https://t.co/NBck0mAGvL — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 22, 2023

She literally said she came to Florida for spring break. 😂



These are not serious people. https://t.co/UKZGDB9MSM — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) May 22, 2023

“I was just hanging out in South Beach for vacation but like yeah, total terror state.” https://t.co/OA4iC4BeH6 — John Cooper (@thejcoop) May 23, 2023

Aisha just felt like Florida is getting too crowded with all the tourists at the beach. She wants a "travel advisory" to get the whole beach to herself LOL — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) May 22, 2023

It’s a tacit acknowledgment that DeSantis is running Florida right. The only argument liberals have left regarding attacking DeSantis and Florida is that there are a lot of Republicans there. That’s it. It’s sophomoric and unserious. Who says, ‘This place is hell, but I love it here; great for families.’