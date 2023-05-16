CNN Wheeled Out Noted Liar Andrew McCabe to Discuss the Fiasco He Oversaw at the FBI

CNN may have a new CEO keen on purging the blowhards on his payroll who gave the network a bad name, but there’s still a learning curve. Don Lemon, John Harwood, and Brian Stelter might be gone, but new network chief Chris Licht should focus on his contributors. Some of these characters shouldn’t even be near segments about the Trump-Russia collusion hoax or the Durham report, which investigated the origins of the FBI’s witch hunt, released yesterday. The answer is simple: he has some people under contract responsible for creating that mess.

NOW - Durham report finds the FBI failed in its responsibility to the public and never should have launched the Trump-Russia probe.pic.twitter.com/uIIQJYVrOS — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) May 15, 2023

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is not someone who can deliver an impartial analysis of the report; he can’t. He’s also a noted liar, being fired from the bureau for misleading investigators concerning leaks to the media about the Clinton Foundation probe. McCabe filed a wrongful termination suit and got his record expunged, his legal fees covered, and his pension restored. It doesn’t negate that the brass at the FBI still thinks he should have been terminated for his actions. And, of course, our friends over at Newsbusters clipped his interview with Anderson Cooper:

Former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe finally responds to the Durham report that calls out his poor leadership at the FBI.

He claims the report "betrays" Durham's "deep misunderstanding" of how the FBI conducts investigations.

He defends the FBI's flawed Trump-Russia probe. pic.twitter.com/iyeFBilZHz — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) May 16, 2023

McCabe claims neither he nor anyone else knew about the animosity Agent Peter Strzok and lawyer Lisa Page held against Trump and claims they wouldn't have been on the case if he did.

Still, he claims they didn't have a position of influence in the investigation. pic.twitter.com/1lm4RBjULF — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) May 16, 2023

McCabe lashes out at Durham."We knew from the very beginning this was never a legitimate investigation," he proclaimed.

Without evidence, he asserted the investigation was "a political errand" for Trump. pic.twitter.com/UfhcLHgkqr — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) May 16, 2023

At no point did Cooper mention that McCabe was hired by CNN after he was fired from the FBI for lying to federal investigators. — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) May 16, 2023





McCabe deflected, saying Durham doesn’t understand how the FBI operates during investigations. You cannot make this up: McCabe was part of the mess that led to the FBI not being able to conduct an impartial probe due to political animus is saying the man who called them out for it doesn’t grasp FBI policy. That’s rich. And Mr. McCabe, you lied to FBI officials about the leaks—you don’t know department policy either, or you ignored it for obvious reasons. He also said the FBI used raw intelligence in their Trump investigation.

For all we know, it could have been placemats because there was no solid evidence for the FBI to greenlight any legitimate counterintelligence inquiries into Donald Trump. Better yet, McCabe had to have known, like his then-boss James Comey, who is an equally disgraced FBI official, that the Steele Dossier, the basis for this whole production, was littered with Russian disinformation and an opposition research project subsidized by the Clinton campaign. That tidbit was deep-sixed because such exculpatory evidence would deny spy warrants against Trump and his inner circle; they wanted to keep illegally spying on Americans.

Durham: The FBI knew Steele Dossier source Igor Danchenko's claims about Sergei Millian were lies, which is why they never tried to even corroborate them. And yet, the FBI still put the false allegations in multiple illegal FISA warrant applications against Carter Page. pic.twitter.com/BahgiZZBEJ — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) May 15, 2023

McCabe then says the Durham probe was never legitimate and was a political errand for Trump. Where’s that evidence? Former Attorney General William Barr has lashed out at Trump, saying another stint of him in the White House would be catastrophic to the country, so where’s the favor, Mr. Liar? You’re mad because you all thought Clinton would win, and these illegal spy operations to take down a duly elected president would never be found. Too bad. Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth. You lose, sir.

House Republicans, subpoena this liar, drag him back onto the Hill, and ensure he knows that lying under oath is a felony.

Not a pretty picture: Durham report states that "FBI's confirmation bias" includes, "at a minimum, the following information that was simply ignored or in some fashion rationalized away": pic.twitter.com/NKXpudSOhR — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) May 15, 2023

The Report's elaborate details shred James Comey's claims of professionalism. Yet, Comey continues to sell books on his vision of "ethical leadership" after overseeing what Durham calls an abandonment of "fealty" to the law and standards of the FBI. https://t.co/bRQQl5U8Mf — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 15, 2023



