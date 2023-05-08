The Media Just Destroyed Its Own Narrative About the Texas Mall Shooter

The shooting in Allen, Texas, over the weekend is horrific. Eight people are dead, with the victims’ ages ranging from 5 to 61. The images are gruesome; way too shocking to post here. You can search on your own time but be warned—they’re ghastly. The weapon was reportedly an AR-15 rifle, so you can hear the liberal media licking their chops over this attack.

And then, the shooter was identified as Mauricio Garcia, a nonwhite white supremacist, which is a narrative that should embarrass the establishment press. It’s just not factual. In no way whatsoever can a nonwhite person be a Nazi. Those folks are pretty rigid in their racial classification for membership. But that’s not what is peculiar about this development. It’s how the media exposed this narrative as fraudulent with their own text.

Twitchy had it first. There is a graphic video of the shooter dead on the ground, decked out in tactical gear, covered in blood, and there’s a rifle next to him. This aspect of the incident couldn’t be verified, which led to The Washington Post slow-walking that part, but went gung-ho pushing the purported neo-Nazi links as fact (via WaPo):

The 33-year-old gunman who opened fire on an outlet mall in a Dallas suburb Saturday, killing at least eight people, had an apparent fascination with white supremacist or neo-Nazi beliefs that are now being examined by investigators as a possible motive for the attack, people familiar with the investigation said Sunday. Mauricio Garcia, a local resident, had multiple weapons on him and five additional guns in his car nearby, said people familiar with the investigation who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing probe. Authorities have not released a motive, but a patch on his chest said “RWDS,” an acronym that stands for Right Wing Death Squad, according to people familiar with the investigation. The phrase is popular among right wing extremists, neo-Nazis and white supremacists, they said, and while there is still a great deal of evidence to analyze and authorities have not reached any conclusions yet, investigators are approaching the shooting as a possible hate crime.

You say in this article that you couldn’t verify the video of the dead shooter lying on the ground. But you verified white supremacy? pic.twitter.com/VRSKYJJxKY — MAZE (@mazemoore) May 7, 2023

Lots of guys named "Mauricio" or "Garcia" are hardened "white supremacists." — Gary HokieHawk (@grsvt81) May 7, 2023

It's sick that the liberal press is so desperate for mass shooters to be all white dudes. That’s always been a myth, but it took a new turn when a transgender person decided to murder six people at a private Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee, this year. That shooting quickly got deep-sixed by the media. This attack might linger for a bit, but only because the liberal media is trying to fan the flames of a fake news narrative about Garcia being a nonwhite Nazi, while conservatives rightfully call them out for it. Yet, we all know how this is going to end. Maybe some liberal groups peddle the usual anti-gun talking points, peppered with some segments on CNN and MSNBC about how neo-Nazis are everywhere—they’re not—for a while, but they’ll move on. They always do when such incidents can’t be weaponized to score political points.