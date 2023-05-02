They Were Searching for Two Missing Teens. They Found Seven Bodies Instead.

The search for two missing teenagers in Okmulgee County, Oklahoma, ended tragically when their bodies were reportedly recovered on a property in Henryetta. An Amber Alert was issued around 10:30 am CST Monday for 14-year-old Ivy Webster and 15-year-old Brittany Brewer. The pair were supposed to return home at 5 pm CST on Sunday after working on a ranch in the McAlester area, according to News Channel 8 Tulsa, a local ABC affiliate. Jesse McFadden, 39, was with the girls, who is also a convicted sex offender. McFadden was sentenced to 20 years in prison for first-degree rape in 2004. He was released in 2020.

When authorities searched this property, initial reports had them finding several bodies, including possibly that of the girls and McFadden. On Tuesday, The Oklahoman reported that law enforcement confirmed that the bodies appear to be that of the missing teens. Okmulgee County Sheriff Effy Rice said they discovered “everything that we were seeking this morning."

It's a bizarre turn. Searching for two missing people but find seven bodies, including that of the man last seen with them. Was it murder-suicide? Who knows, but while this local community grapples with this shocking crime, what about the four other bodies discovered (via NBC News):

Authorities found the bodies of seven people Monday on a rural property in Oklahoma during a search for two missing teens and an adult man, officials said. The property is just east of Henryetta, roughly 50 miles south of Tulsa, a spokesperson for the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said. One of the bodies appeared to be that of Jesse McFadden, 39, Okmulgee County Sheriff Eddy Rice told reporters at the scene. Rice said the medical examiner's office would confirm the identity of McFadden and the others. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol had circulated a missing person advisory listing McFadden and two teenage girls earlier Monday. The advisory says Ivy Webster, 14, and Brittany Brewer, 16, were last seen at 1:22 a.m. Monday at an address in Henryetta. They may have been traveling with McFadden in his white Chevy Avalanche, it said. The advisory was canceled Monday afternoon. Rice said he believed authorities found all those who had been reported missing. He declined to say how many of the victims were juveniles, how they died or how long they had been at the property.

Do we have a serial killer case? Let’s not wander off now. Time will tell, but we have several bodies whose identities are still unknown.