Even Democrats Are Tired of Biden's Debt Ceiling Games
The Golden Age of Perversion
This Fact Proves Biden's Foreign Policy Is an Epic Disaster
'I am Stunned': Don Lemon Terminated by CNN
Tucker Carlson No Longer at Fox News
McCarthy's Biggest Test As Speaker Heats Up
This Is Who Chicago's New Leadership Is Going to Send to Stop Youths...
Does Ray Epps' Interview With '60 Minutes' Convince You Something Isn't Fishy?
Here's Who Tucker Carlson Sat Down With on the Last Segment of His...
Lindsey Graham Lashes Out at CNN Reporter for ‘Covering’ for Democrats on Late-Term...
Cracks: Dems Start to Splinter, Calls Grow For Biden to Negotiate Debt Ceiling...
Democratic Fantasyland
Model Cuts Ties With Lingerie Brand Over Ad Featuring a Non-Binary’ Biological Male
Cleopatra Blacklash: Why Aren’t Hollywood’s Diversity Casting Stunts More Diverse?
Tipsheet

Is This What Caused Tucker Carlson to Leave Fox News?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  April 24, 2023 2:15 PM
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Spencer covered the bombshell news today: Tucker Carlson has left Fox News. His last program will be his April 21st broadcast. The longtime host on the network, whose show earned record ratings, is out of a job. The good news for Carlson is that he’s smart, has a massive following, and will land on his feet, whether on another network or elsewhere. There’s no chance that CNN will hire him or MSNBC will take him back, and I have a feeling OAN and Newsmax can’t afford him. He’ll probably go the independent route and probably make more money. Yet, did Carlson quit, or was he fired? That’s the debate some are having right now. 

There’s word that Mr. Carlson intended to have an epic episode tonight, where he was reportedly going to delve into the Dominion Systems lawsuit and clear his name. He had guests lined up, but the bigwigs at Fox torpedoed the idea, leading to the host quitting. I wouldn’t be surprised if that’s how things went down, but that hasn’t satisfied his viewers. And there’s a competing narrative: Carlson would discuss the CBS 60 Minutes episode on January 6 but quit when producers said it was a no-go. 

The network has just concluded a major legal fight with Dominion Systems, who sued Fox over their continued reports about the 2020 elections and their voting machines allegedly fixing the contest for Democrats. Dominion filed a $1.6 billion lawsuit. The jury had been selected, and opening arguments for a trial that liberal America was lusting for were about to commence before Fox’s lawyers decided to fork over the cash to end this legal action. The Left hoped this courtroom brawl could end Fox News. Its conclusion visibly irritated some hosts, especially those on CNN. 

Recommended

Tucker Carlson No Longer at Fox News Spencer Brown

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) had spoken about regulating Fox News, specifically citing host Tucker Carlson. Well, that’s no longer necessary. What is also apparent about Carlson is his worth to the network, which has now lost an estimated $930 million in market value since the news of his departure hit the wires (via Business Insider): 

Fox Corporation stock fell as much as 5% on Monday and erased $930 million in market value after it was announced that Fox News Media parted ways with host Tucker Carlson. 

Shares of the media company recovered slightly and were trading at $29.61, down almost 4% at 12:15 p.m. ET. 

The split between Carlson and Fox News comes just one week after the company settled a defamation lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems for $788 million due to the network's spread of misinformation related to the 2020 Presidential election and unfounded claims of election fraud. 

Carlson has long been one of the most popular hosts at Fox News, with the conservative talk show personality's 8pm show consistently being the most watched news show on cable TV. 

The better question: is this the end of Fox News?

Tags: CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tucker Carlson No Longer at Fox News Spencer Brown
'I am Stunned': Don Lemon Terminated by CNN Spencer Brown
Playing By the Rules Is for Suckers Kurt Schlichter
Does Ray Epps' Interview With '60 Minutes' Convince You Something Isn't Fishy? Julio Rosas
Trump: Look, Florida Is an Unbearable Hellhole of a State Guy Benson
Is This Really Who Bud Light Is Going to Rely on to Advise the Brand Moving Forward? Leah Barkoukis
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Tucker Carlson No Longer at Fox News Spencer Brown