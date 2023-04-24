Even Democrats Are Tired of Biden's Debt Ceiling Games
Tipsheet

Tucker Carlson No Longer at Fox News

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  April 24, 2023 12:00 PM

Fox News Media announced Monday morning that the media company and host Tucker Carlson had "agreed to part ways" in a significant shakeup to Fox News Channel's primetime lineup that has been a ratings juggernaut and helped Fox News Channel become the number one cable network in the United States in addition to the most-watched TV news channel for more than 20 years.

Beyond Fox News, the parting of ways between Carlson and the network is a major development for the entire news and television industry as it means the end of both Carlson's primetime show on Fox News Channel and a number of projects with the network's streaming platform, Fox Nation.

The announcement came in an emailed release from Fox News Media that said the company thanked Carlson "for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor."

According to Fox News, Carlson's "last program was Friday April 21st," meaning the host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" since 2016 won't have a "farewell" show or appear on the network's air again this week.

Instead, FNC will air "Fox News Tonight" live in Carlson's now-former 8:00 p.m. ET time slot beginning Monday as an "interim show helmed by rotating FOX News personalities until a new host is named," according to Fox News Media's announcement.

Shortly after the announcement went out, Harris Faulkner broke the news "from within our Fox family" to Fox News Channel viewers:

Carlson has yet to comment on his departure from Fox News Media, but he was featured as the keynote speaker at The Heritage Foundation's 50th anniversary celebration over the weekend. Among other things noted in his remarks, Carlson reminded the audience that "nothing is permanent, except for our own demise, and God."

This is a developing story and may be updated.

