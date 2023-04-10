Why the Liberal Media Might Focus a Lot of Attention on the Louisville Shooting

Two weeks after a transgender mass killer murdered six people at a private Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee, we have another mass casualty event in Louisville, Kentucky. Four people are dead, with another eight wounded. Six are being treated in the hospital. Two police officers were wounded responding to the active shooter event. The suspect is dead. Connor Sturgeon is the reported perpetrator, an ex-employee at Old National Bank. According to reports, he knew there would be a meeting today at the location, so most of the casualties occurred in the conference room (via Louisville Courier Journal):

Multiple people died after an active shooter entered a bank in downtown Louisville, LMPD police confirmed on Monday. Officers responded to the Old National Bank on Main Street about 8:30 a.m. where they encountered active gunshots, Louisville Metro Police Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey said during a media briefing at 10:20 a.m. Five people were confirmed dead and six people were transported to University of Louisville Hospital, including two LMPD officers. Two of the victims at the hospital were in critical condition, including one officer who was in surgery, Humphrey said during an 11 a.m. update. The others suffered non-critical injuries. Officers will likely be at the scene into the night, he said. […] Mayor Craig Greenberg thanked the city's first responders. "Without a doubt, their actions saved lives," he said. "Everyone around our city, our country, around the world, pray with us for those who are currently at U of L Hospital, injured, fighting for their lives as a result of another act of gun violence," he said.

Connor Sturgeon was a former employee of Old National Bank, who was fired recently.

He knew there was a meeting at the bank this morning. Almost all of the deaths occurred in the bank conference room. #LouisvilleShooting — Scott McClellan (@ChaseTheWX) April 10, 2023

News: The Louisville shooter is a 25-year old named Connor Sturgeon. I'm told he was an employee at the bank. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) April 10, 2023

BREAKING: Police are reporting “multiple casualties” as they respond to a shooting in a bank building in downtown Louisville. https://t.co/x59BjlVdZy — The Associated Press (@AP) April 10, 2023

Breaking News: At least five people were killed and six others were injured in a shooting in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, the police said. https://t.co/tZlXRETt2C — The New York Times (@nytimes) April 10, 2023

Video from a witness shows a chaotic scene at Old National Bank in downtown Louisville.



“Active shooter at the bank” an officer screams as multiple gunshots are fired on the background.



The details emerging from this are very grim. pic.twitter.com/Ax3Gc5imNg — Dalton Godbey (@DaltonTVNews) April 10, 2023

I hate to say this, but while the media sprinted away from Nashville because the shooter, Audrey Hale, was transgender, they might circle around Louisville for an extended period because of the obvious: Sturgeon was a white guy. At its core, it doesn’t matter—five people are dead, including two personal friends of Gov. Andy Beshear, who was understandably emotional delivering his remarks to the press today. It fits the narrative or at least a good chunk of it.

We still don’t know what weapons were used, but if it were a sporting rifle—the press would recycle the old anti-gun talking points, despite not caring about Nashville. That coverage quickly morphed into ‘the poor transgenders are discriminated against,’ which is beyond unseemly when six people, including three kids, are murdered by an unhinged transgender.

And no, Hale is not a victim. She (or he) is a cold-blooded killer who met a righteous end when the police killed her. The same goes for Sturgeon. I do hate we have to play these games but watch how the media covers these two shootings where one might have the press devoting much time to the shooter’s background, whereas it was conspicuously absent for the other due to political reasons.