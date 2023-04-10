The FBI Tried to Get Informants Inside Catholic Churches
Oh, So That's Why Bud Light Decided to Destroy Its Brand
'Child Predator!' The Dalai Lama Apologizes After Weird Tongue Request
Sen. Mike Lee Had the Perfect Response to China's Latest Covid Antics
Nancy Mace Says FDA Should 'Ignore' Court Ruling on Abortion Pill
Will Dems Mock or Stay Silent After KY Gov's Emotional Presser Following Louisville...
Viral Stupidity: Biden Working on New White House Briefing Room for TikTok Influencers
Watch How Canadian Mayor Reacts After Questioned About Public Safety Hypocrisy
Democrat Actress Rips Liberal Politicians After Murder of Tech Mogul in San Francisco
DOJ Asks Appeals Court to Pause Abortion Pill Ruling
Poll Shows Where Americans Stand on the FDA’s Approval of the Abortion Pill
There's Been an Update on When Dianne Feinstein Will Return, Sort of
Federal Court Backs Indiana School Ousting Teacher Over Refusal to Use Preferred Names,...
Report: Chinese Communist Party Thrilled With French President's Defiance of US
Tipsheet

Why the Liberal Media Might Focus a Lot of Attention on the Louisville Shooting

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  April 10, 2023 2:25 PM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Two weeks after a transgender mass killer murdered six people at a private Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee, we have another mass casualty event in Louisville, Kentucky. Four people are dead, with another eight wounded. Six are being treated in the hospital. Two police officers were wounded responding to the active shooter event. The suspect is dead. Connor Sturgeon is the reported perpetrator, an ex-employee at Old National Bank. According to reports, he knew there would be a meeting today at the location, so most of the casualties occurred in the conference room (via Louisville Courier Journal): 

Multiple people died after an active shooter entered a bank in downtown Louisville, LMPD police confirmed on Monday. 

Officers responded to the Old National Bank on Main Street about 8:30 a.m. where they encountered active gunshots, Louisville Metro Police Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey said during a media briefing at 10:20 a.m. Five people were confirmed dead and six people were transported to University of Louisville Hospital, including two LMPD officers.

Two of the victims at the hospital were in critical condition, including one officer who was in surgery, Humphrey said during an 11 a.m. update. The others suffered non-critical injuries.

Officers will likely be at the scene into the night, he said. 

[…] 

Mayor Craig Greenberg thanked the city's first responders. 

"Without a doubt, their actions saved lives," he said. 

"Everyone around our city, our country, around the world, pray with us for those who are currently at U of L Hospital, injured, fighting for their lives as a result of another act of gun violence," he said. 

Recommended

Oh, So That's Why Bud Light Decided to Destroy Its Brand Katie Pavlich

I hate to say this, but while the media sprinted away from Nashville because the shooter, Audrey Hale, was transgender, they might circle around Louisville for an extended period because of the obvious: Sturgeon was a white guy. At its core, it doesn’t matter—five people are dead, including two personal friends of Gov. Andy Beshear, who was understandably emotional delivering his remarks to the press today. It fits the narrative or at least a good chunk of it. 

We still don’t know what weapons were used, but if it were a sporting rifle—the press would recycle the old anti-gun talking points, despite not caring about Nashville. That coverage quickly morphed into ‘the poor transgenders are discriminated against,’ which is beyond unseemly when six people, including three kids, are murdered by an unhinged transgender. 

And no, Hale is not a victim. She (or he) is a cold-blooded killer who met a righteous end when the police killed her. The same goes for Sturgeon. I do hate we have to play these games but watch how the media covers these two shootings where one might have the press devoting much time to the shooter’s background, whereas it was conspicuously absent for the other due to political reasons.

Tags: LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oh, So That's Why Bud Light Decided to Destroy Its Brand Katie Pavlich
Should AOC Be Removed From Congress? Guy Benson
The FBI Tried to Get Informants Inside Catholic Churches Katie Pavlich
If They Are Not Calling You a Fascist, You’re Too Damn Soft Kurt Schlichter
$4.7 Million in Small Amounts of Money Donated to Democrats – Apparently Without the Donors’ Knowledge Rachel Alexander
Watch How Canadian Mayor Reacts After Questioned About Public Safety Hypocrisy Julio Rosas
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Oh, So That's Why Bud Light Decided to Destroy Its Brand Katie Pavlich