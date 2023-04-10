The FBI Tried to Get Informants Inside Catholic Churches
Tipsheet

Sen. Mike Lee Had the Perfect Response to China's Latest Covid Antics

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  April 10, 2023 4:25 PM
AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File

Covid is over. The weirdos are the ones who continue to wear six masks and moon suits, and everyone is back to living their lives. We have normality. And while the origins of this pandemic remain in doubt for some thick-headed folks, we all know this virus escaped from a lab researching the virus in Wuhan, China. Its origins story is so evident that even comedians like Jon Stewart marveled at the peculiar willful ignorance displayed amid theories that China’s shoddy containment protocols were probably to blame. Mentioning the lab leak theory was not only verboten but could land you in the social media gulag. Many met that fate, only to have the US intelligence community, the FBI most recently, admitting that a lab leak is the most likely source for the pandemic that ushered Joe Biden into the presidency. 

No one has pushed back, although it’s now a low-key story. We have more pressing domestic problems engulfing the country. Yet, given that this is becoming an accepted theory on the origin of Covid, Beijing has decided to play an unnecessary game of trying to shift the narrative with this eye-roll-worthy suggestion: Covid originated in humans (via CNN): 

The Covid-19 virus may have originated from humans, a Chinese scientist has claimed.

The genetic sequences of viral samples taken from the Huanan Seafood Market in Wuhan – thought to be the ground zero site of the pandemic – were “almost identical” to those of patients infected with the coronavirus, suggesting that Covid-19 may have originated from humans, said Tong Yigang of the Beijing University of Chemical Technology. 

Tong, who was speaking at a press conference held by the Chinese State Council regarding research into the origin of the virus, said more than 1,300 environmental and frozen animal samples had been taken at the market between January 2020 and March 2020, and researchers had isolated three strains of virus from the environmental samples. 

He also said there was not yet sufficient evidence to back up recent studies that had suggested racoon dogs were the origin of the Covid-19 virus. 

Speaking at the same event, a Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) researcher, Zhou Lei, called for global scientific collaboration in tracing the origins of the virus, saying that the site where Covid-19 was first discovered was not necessarily where it originated.

Of course, China will never admit that its incompetence and third-rate security protocols were responsible for countless infections. Asking a Chinese scientist about Covid’s origins is like trusting the word of John Wayne Gacy, explaining how the many bodies found in his home's crawl space were there totally by accident. It’s insane, almost as crazy as a biological male thinking it can change genders on a whim.

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) did have the perfect response. There is some truth to the human element regarding Covid. It did originate from humans—the staffers at the Wuhan lab: 

It's China's fault. End of story. 

