This Could Be Why Some Might Not Have Heard About the TN Capitol Storming

Right now, the Tennessee House is mulling whether to expel three Democratic members who participated in storming the state capitol building on March 30. Scores of transgender and anti-gun activists engaged in a disgusting act of insurrection that shook the nation. And by that, I mean it wasn’t any of that, but liberals set a precedent with their antics over the January 6 riot, which they feel was worse than the 9/11 attacks. For the rest of the country, they might not even know about this because the liberal media smothered this act of rebellion (via Newsbusters):





For the second time this week, the left turned violent Thursday when a mob of over 1,000 gun control activists stormed the Tennessee State Capitol in what some described as a violent insurrection. Much like their cable news colleagues from earlier in the day, the three evening news broadcasts either ignored or downplayed the violent riots at the Tennessee State Capitol. While the news of the indictment of former President Donald Trump soaked up much of the oxygen in the news cycle late Thursday, the three networks had plenty of time to cover the Tennessee mobs. ABC’s World News Tonight and NBC Nightly News completely ignored the riots at the Tennessee Capitol in favor of stories on a snowboarder in Washington state being rescued after getting buried in the snow (ABC), and a sitdown interview with a disgruntled former Fox News producer to smear her former employer (NBC). While CBS Evening News did cover the story, it was only briefly and when the footage of the leftist rioters clashing with capitol police was aired, CBS downplayed the violence.

This is to be expected, but the only chance this story has at obtaining more airtime is the votes to expel three Democratic members for their role in the mayhem. One member, Democratic House Rep. Justin Jones, has already been expelled on a party-line vote. Tennessee Republicans have a supermajority in the House.

The storming of the building, which occurred on March 30, was in response to the shooting at the Covenant School three days prior when Audrey Hale, a transgender mass killer, shot and killed six people.

Moments after @brotherjones_ was expelled from Tennessee’s House, students are rallying behind him. Jones says he’s not backing down. Video sent to us by @AMarch4OurLives: pic.twitter.com/qvmOJpPxbe — VICE News (@VICENews) April 6, 2023

BREAKING: First of three Tennessee Democratic lawmakers who protested gun violence is expelled as voting begins in State House. https://t.co/zi9rz4meJh — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) April 6, 2023

Tennessee state Rep. Justin Jones speaks out after vote to expel him from state legislature: “This is setting a precedent that any member who voices dissent or opposition can be expelled from the legislative body. This is very unprecedented." pic.twitter.com/4PsiifVI4S — MSNBC (@MSNBC) April 6, 2023

BREAKING: Republicans in Tennessee voted to expel Democratic Rep. @brotherjones_ for participating in gun violence protests.



All three lawmakers expected to be expelled previously had badges deactivated and were stripped of committee assignments, @alexistmarshall reports. pic.twitter.com/rg1pCq4gY6 — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) April 6, 2023