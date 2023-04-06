EXPELLED: TN GOP Poised to Expel Three Dems for Their Role in State...
Woke Left Targets Disney Song That's Pretty Much About Sexual Assault Under the...
What Happened in Wisconsin Could Be a Massive Red Flag for Republicans
Would It Shock You to Know the Charges Trump Faces Are Rarely Pursued...
CO Police Arrest Transgender Person for Planning to Attack Schools and Churches
Surprise! There Was More to Rebekah Jones' Claim That DeSantis Arrested Her Son
CNN Weighs in on NPR Being Labeled As 'State-Affiliated Media' by Twitter
FBI Had 'At Least 40' Undercover Informants Instigating Trouble on January 6th
Trump's Latest Endorsement Comes From a Particularly Interesting Place
Democrats Admit They May Want to Go 'Further' Than Restoring Roe v. Wade
John Kirby Blames Trump for U.S. Withdrawal From Afghanistan
Bragg Handed Career Criminal a ‘Sweetheart Deal’ Days Before Trump Arraignment
Gavin Newsom Just Won't Quit His Weird Obsession With Florida
Kansas Lawmakers Override Dem Governor’s Veto to Ban Trans Athletes From Women’s Sports
Tipsheet

This Could Be Why Some Might Not Have Heard About the TN Capitol Storming

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  April 06, 2023 4:30 PM
@SpencerLndqst

Right now, the Tennessee House is mulling whether to expel three Democratic members who participated in storming the state capitol building on March 30. Scores of transgender and anti-gun activists engaged in a disgusting act of insurrection that shook the nation. And by that, I mean it wasn’t any of that, but liberals set a precedent with their antics over the January 6 riot, which they feel was worse than the 9/11 attacks. For the rest of the country, they might not even know about this because the liberal media smothered this act of rebellion (via Newsbusters):


For the second time this week, the left turned violent Thursday when a mob of over 1,000 gun control activists stormed the Tennessee State Capitol in what some described as a violent insurrection. Much like their cable news colleagues from earlier in the day, the three evening news broadcasts either ignored or downplayed the violent riots at the Tennessee State Capitol. While the news of the indictment of former President Donald Trump soaked up much of the oxygen in the news cycle late Thursday, the three networks had plenty of time to cover the Tennessee mobs.   

ABC’s World News Tonight and NBC Nightly News completely ignored the riots at the Tennessee Capitol in favor of stories on a snowboarder in Washington state being rescued after getting buried in the snow (ABC), and a sitdown interview with a disgruntled former Fox News producer to smear her former employer (NBC). 

While CBS Evening News did cover the story, it was only briefly and when the footage of the leftist rioters clashing with capitol police was aired, CBS downplayed the violence. 

This is to be expected, but the only chance this story has at obtaining more airtime is the votes to expel three Democratic members for their role in the mayhem. One member, Democratic House Rep. Justin Jones, has already been expelled on a party-line vote. Tennessee Republicans have a supermajority in the House. 

Recommended

Surprise! There Was More to Rebekah Jones' Claim That DeSantis Arrested Her Son Julio Rosas

The storming of the building, which occurred on March 30, was in response to the shooting at the Covenant School three days prior when Audrey Hale, a transgender mass killer, shot and killed six people.

Tags: LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Surprise! There Was More to Rebekah Jones' Claim That DeSantis Arrested Her Son Julio Rosas
The Only Way to Restore the Norms Is to Finish Them Off Kurt Schlichter
EXPELLED: TN GOP Poised to Expel Three Dems for Their Role in State Capitol Takeover Matt Vespa
Trump's Latest Endorsement Comes From a Particularly Interesting Place Rebecca Downs
Obama Received $30 Million From CCP Linked Fugitive As Trump Faces Criminal Prosecution Sarah Arnold
ABC News Accused of 'Election Interference' After What It Did During Trump Speech Leah Barkoukis
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Surprise! There Was More to Rebekah Jones' Claim That DeSantis Arrested Her Son Julio Rosas