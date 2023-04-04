Dem Rep Goes Off on Marjorie Taylor Greene at Trump Arraignment

Former President Donald Trump has turned himself in, the arraignment is happening, and legal commentaries have been barreling out in all their asinine glory. A Manhattan grand jury indicted Trump at the behest of District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who used Trump’s hush money payment arrangement with Stormy Daniels and turned it into the Democratic version of Whitewater. Misdemeanor charges whose statutes have long expired were elevated as felonies. Trump faces 34 charges after someone leaked privileged grand jury information to the press.

While I enjoy their gusto venturing into the Big Apple, a liberal bastion, to support the former president, Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Rep. George Santos (R-NY) aren’t the best people to show up at the arraignment rally. This indictment is gross prosecutorial overreach, which is explicit, though muddied by Greene’s insistence that Trump is like Jesus and Nelson Mandela regarding this latest legal chapter.

And then there are the rabid leftists on the other side, like Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) who went off on Greene coming to the city, which is her right, telling her to get out of New York, go back to her district, and stop playing politics. The levels of irony and hypocrisy are too thick to dissect. Mr. Bowman, you’re one of the grandmasters of political theater. You were the lead in the number you performed in front of Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) in the Capitol Building after the Nashville shooting; Bowman and Massie got into a passionate debate about gun control. Massie was calm and collected, and Bowman shouted nonstop.

Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) pops off on Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) after her rally outside Trump’s arraignment:



“Go back to your district. What are you doing here? You’re here for politics, you’re here because you want to be VP ... you’re here for your own nonsense.” pic.twitter.com/fjGVepX7V8 — The Recount (@therecount) April 4, 2023

So, it’s unsurprising that Bowman, in a friendly environment, channeled the same emotions with Greene during Trump’s arraignment.

“you’re here for your own nonsense,” Bowman said of Greene. That could easily be redirected at him. He’s a member of Congress and a politician—it’s all nonsense with these people. You’re all clowns; everyone knows about it.