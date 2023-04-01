So, That's How NBC News Covered Police Confronting the Nashville Mass Shooter

I’ve never seen a more sanitized piece about a mass shooting to prevent making liberals look bad. After years of obsessing about white dudes and AR-15s, a trans killer decided to commit an act of mass murder at the Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee. Six people were killed, including three children. The shooter, Audrey Hale, was a biological female who identified as male and committed the assault at the private Christian school. She used AR-15-style firearms, which presented a serious problem for the liberal media: the wrong type of person was at fault. It didn’t fit the narrative; a trans person using such weapons and playing the pronoun game led to networks fleeing from this story. On print, we have reports of outlets, like CBS News, ordering their staff to avoid calling Hale “transgender.” These are incontrovertible facts, sorry.

Julio wrote about this NBC News piece which didn’t even identify Hale as transgender. To make things more interesting, they said Hale was “gunned down” by police when confronted. The story was about one of the victims, Evelyn Dieckhaus, 9, who was murdered in cold blood by Hale (via NBC News) [emphasis mine]:

The shooting killed three students and three adults. In addition to Evelyn, authorities identified the victims as Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney, both age 9; school head Katherine Koonce, 60; substitute teacher Cynthia Peak, 61; and school custodian Mike Hill, 61. The horrific act of violence was committed by a former Covenant student who police officers gunned down as the suspect opened fire on arriving law enforcement, authorities said. A motive has not yet been made public. Stauffer thanked police and first responders, saying, “All of you are amazing. Thank you for everything that you do for our city.” The recognition was met with loud and sustained applause. In an obituary published in the Tennessean, the 9-year-old's family described Evelyn as "strong but never pushy," with a self-composure beyond her years.

🚨 BREAKING: Police have released body-camera footage of the Nashville officers fatally shooting transgender shooter Audrey "Aiden" Hale inside the Covenant School yesterday. pic.twitter.com/Pgmw1fJnbY — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) March 28, 2023

Watch the full body-cam police footage of the heroic Nashville officers taking down the armed trans militant:https://t.co/A5oUS88Bc1 — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) March 28, 2023

These are the two heroic Nashville police officers, Officer Rex Englebert and Officer Michael Collazo, who fatally shot 28-year-old transgender shooter Audrey "Aiden" Hale, stopping the trans mass murderer's rampage inside the Covenant School. pic.twitter.com/JOTGq0dEIs — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) March 28, 2023





I apologize; forget CBS News not identifying Hale as transgender—they didn’t mention Hale at all. Wasn’t this week supposed to be about trans visibility? But now that one killed many kids, we need to censor key details about this crime. We all see the political games at play. Hale wasn’t gunned down like some victim—she was neutralized righteously by the police who ended the rampage. Hale is not a victim, and there is no rationalization for this crime that doesn’t enter the realm of fantasy and outright delusion. Hale got what was coming to him/her/ze/whatever.