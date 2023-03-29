NBC News Highlights the True Victims of the Nashville Shooting...And It's Not the Victims

Is NBC News kidding with this piece about the trans community post-Nashville? The real victims of the shooting at the Covenant School, a private Christian academy, is the LGBT community, and how they’re now gripped with fear because one of their own decided to murder some kids. Audrey Hale was the perpetrator of this heinous attack, which left six people dead, including three schoolchildren. The attack was intentional. Hale had maps and scouted other locations to commit this act of violence; she picked Covenant because the security situation was laxer. Hale was identified as transgender, went by male pronouns, and was killed when confronted by police.

The families of six people are shattered, but the real victims are the trans folks. Is that the line NBC is taking here? No one cares for the simple reason that the people the network interviewed are still alive. Some local drag performers lamented how they need to hire security for this weekend’s shows. Maybe the more prudent decision would be to postpone all these events—just a thought. Others thought it was unethical for the police to reveal Hale’s gender identity. Nope. It’s a fact, verified through Hale’s LinkedIn page (via NBC News):

Fear pervades Tennessee's trans community amid focus on Nashville shooter's gender identity: “We were already fearing for our lives. Now, it’s even worse.” https://t.co/dftpoDE5C2 — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 28, 2023





“We are terrified for the LGBTQ community here,” Kim Spoon, a trans activist based in Knoxville, Tennessee, said. “More blood’s going to be shed, and it’s not going to be shed in a school.” Denise Sadler, a drag performer who is transgender, said she had already hired four armed guards before Monday’s shooting to secure a drag show she is hosting at a gay bar in Nashville this weekend. Following the anti-trans rhetoric spawned by the shooting, Sadler said she is now planning to hire eight. “You don’t know if [the shooter’s gender identity] is going to trigger a community of people who already hated us to come and try to shoot us to prove a point,” Sadler said. “At the end of the day, there’s a lot of hurt going on, there’s a lot of anger going on, there’s a lot of confusion going on.” […] Aislinn Bailey, the acting president of Tri-Cities Transgender, a trans-led support and advocacy group based in Johnson City, Tennessee, said her initial reaction to news that the suspect was transgender was fear. “I knew that as soon as anyone mentioned that, it was immediately going to become the center focus instead of what should be the focus, and that’s gun violence in this country,” Bailey said. She condemned the choice by police to release information about the suspect’s gender identity when they did not appear certain about it. “I think it was unethical and highly suspect that information like that, which they had to have known could cause backlash on the trans community — releasing information like that without it being verified, that’s unconscionable as far as I’m concerned,” Bailey said.

It boils down to these people not being able to smear conservatives. And no, we’re not to blame for this school shooting. We didn’t cause Hale to enter this educational institution and shoot and kill six people. For years, the media expounded and lectured countless hours about mass shootings when the shooters were white males, the nauseating drivel about white supremacy, and the hyperbole about domestic terrorism carried out by white nationalist groups. That’s precedent, so when a transgender goes off the rails—it matters. We didn’t make up these rules; you did. This shooting will tragically be smothered in the coming days because there is nothing that can be weaponized against the GOP. No new gun laws are coming with a Republican-controlled House, and the real victims of this shooting are those who worked and attended Covenant School.

Everyone has problems. That doesn’t give you a license to kill, though the Left finds new ways to quasi-justify political violence. We’re told to accept trans rights or else. Since they can’t peddle the gun control talking points of old, the unseemly media trend at work here is to refocus attention on the plight of the LGBT community, who were not targeted in this shooting, therefore, an irrelevant tangent. The media bubble here is about to be exposed in more ways than one. The word 'tone deaf' will come to mind for many a follow-up piece on this attack, which is arguably a hate crime.

Trans activist goes on unhinged rant calling on trans people in Tennessee to fight. “Beat them, hurt them.” @FBI pic.twitter.com/JeEhM68PdT — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 28, 2023



