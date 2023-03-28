Understand That Some of Them Want You Dead
Tipsheet

Rand Paul Staffer in Critical Condition After Brutal Assault in DC

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  March 28, 2023
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

A staffer for Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) narrowly escaped death, being the victim of a brutal assault that left him with multiple stab wounds. The attack occurred last weekend in the Northeast part of Washington, D.C. According to police reports, the stabbing happened at the 1300 block of H Street around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. The suspect was recently released from prison, having served time for forcibly pushing two women into prostitution (via Fox 5DC):

The victim, who Senator Paul says works for him, was found suffering from stab wounds in the area. He was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition. 

Glynn Neal, 42, was arrested and charged with assault with intent to kill in connection to the attack. 

Federal Bureau of Prisons records show Neal was released from prison on Friday – the day before the stabbing. 

He spent nearly 12 Years behind bars for compelling two North Carolina women to engage in prostitution through the use of threats.


Sen. Paul released a statement on the subject on Monday (via Fox News): 

The office of Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul confirmed Monday that a member of his staff was "brutally attacked" on the streets of Washington, D.C over the weekend.

"This past weekend a member of my staff was brutally attacked in broad daylight in Washington, D.C.," Paul said in a statement. "I ask you to join Kelley and me in praying for a speedy and complete recovery, and thanking the first responders, hospital staff, and police for their diligent actions." 

"We are relieved to hear the suspect has been arrested. At this time we would ask for privacy so everyone can focus on healing and recovery," he added. 

The aide is expected to make a full recovery.

