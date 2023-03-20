Leading Conservatives Issue Warning as Trump Indictment Allegedly Looms
The Norm Is Gone
House Republicans Demand Testimony From Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg
We're Trying to Rehash This Old COVID Theory Again
UN Calls for Economic Ruin to 'Diffuse the Climate Time-Bomb'
Did Another Toxic Crisis Bubble Up in Joe Biden's America?
The Hush Money Double Standard
DeSantis Breaks His Silence Over Possible Trump Indictment
John Kennedy Has Advice for Trump Supporters Upset With Possible Indictment
Turley Has Some Thoughts on Manhattan DA's Trump Probe
About That New York Times Report About New 'Evidence' for COVID's Natural Origins...
DOJ Asks Supreme Court to Fast-Track Review of Domestic Violence Gun Law
The Greatest Risk to Americans Is the Federal Government, Not Bank Failures
A Looming Political Prosecution
Tipsheet

The Embarrassing Talking Point NBC News Recycled About Global Warming

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  March 20, 2023 1:35 PM
Carolyn Kaster

NBC News is recycling an old narrative about global warming: we’ll all die unless we do what the Democrats want. Our way of life is “slipping away,” something I’ve heard for over a decade, yet nothing happens. Greta Thunberg reportedly deleted an old tweet insinuating that all life would be wiped out in 2023. In 2007, these same folks said that by 2013, the Arctic Ice Cap would dissolve entirely. Well, it’s still there. And not only that but in 2013, it was discovered that it grew by some 533,000 square miles, which is roughly half the continent of Europe. Still, I must hand it to the environmental Left: they are a committed band of panic peddlers who wish abject poverty for all to save the planet (via NBC News):

The chance to secure a livable future for everyone on Earth is slipping away. 

That was the dire message from a United Nations report released Monday, the culmination of more than six years of work by thousands of climate scientists contributing to the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). 

“There is a rapidly closing window of opportunity to secure a liveable and sustainable future for all,” the report’s authors wrote. 

Still, there’s hope. 

The technology needed to adapt to climate change and keep harmful emissions at bay is available, the report says, arguing that a clear path exists to a more sustainable world and a stable climate.   

“Mainstreaming effective and equitable climate action will not only reduce losses and damages for nature and people, it will also provide wider benefits,” IPCC Chair Hoesung Lee said in a statement. The report “shows that, if we act now, we can still secure a liveable sustainable future for all.”

Rise and repeat. Every year is a new period to declare that we’ll all die unless we go the way of Solyndra. We can’t put solar panels on everything. First, it could never keep up with our energy needs. Second, every bird would fry hovering over it, disrupting migratory patterns. The offshore wind farms are killing whales faster than Captain Ahab. Not every American can afford to place solar panels on their homes, and electric vehicles don’t cut down on fossil fuel usage; you need to burn fossil fuels to charge your car. Where do these people think the power from an outlet comes from? 

Recommended

John Kennedy Has Advice for Trump Supporters Upset With Possible Indictment Julio Rosas

The reality is most cannot give a second’s care about something that is a pet project for liberal academia and the elite. It’s not a top issue; it’s never been one. And the endless stream of apocalyptic banter that proves fruitless only erodes credibility. People can go green if they choose to since this is America, but Green New Deal antics don’t have the votes in Congress and never will.

Tags: CLIMATE CHANGE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

John Kennedy Has Advice for Trump Supporters Upset With Possible Indictment Julio Rosas
DeSantis Breaks His Silence Over Possible Trump Indictment Julio Rosas
Donald Trump Has No Path To General Election Victory Scott Morefield
UN Calls for Economic Ruin to 'Diffuse the Climate Time-Bomb' Spencer Brown
Invading Mexico Is Yet Another Terrible Idea Kurt Schlichter
A Looming Political Prosecution Guy Benson
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
John Kennedy Has Advice for Trump Supporters Upset With Possible Indictment Julio Rosas