The Embarrassing Talking Point NBC News Recycled About Global Warming

NBC News is recycling an old narrative about global warming: we’ll all die unless we do what the Democrats want. Our way of life is “slipping away,” something I’ve heard for over a decade, yet nothing happens. Greta Thunberg reportedly deleted an old tweet insinuating that all life would be wiped out in 2023. In 2007, these same folks said that by 2013, the Arctic Ice Cap would dissolve entirely. Well, it’s still there. And not only that but in 2013, it was discovered that it grew by some 533,000 square miles, which is roughly half the continent of Europe. Still, I must hand it to the environmental Left: they are a committed band of panic peddlers who wish abject poverty for all to save the planet (via NBC News):

The chance to secure a livable future for everyone on Earth is slipping away. That was the dire message from a United Nations report released Monday, the culmination of more than six years of work by thousands of climate scientists contributing to the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). “There is a rapidly closing window of opportunity to secure a liveable and sustainable future for all,” the report’s authors wrote. Still, there’s hope. The technology needed to adapt to climate change and keep harmful emissions at bay is available, the report says, arguing that a clear path exists to a more sustainable world and a stable climate. “Mainstreaming effective and equitable climate action will not only reduce losses and damages for nature and people, it will also provide wider benefits,” IPCC Chair Hoesung Lee said in a statement. The report “shows that, if we act now, we can still secure a liveable sustainable future for all.”

Rise and repeat. Every year is a new period to declare that we’ll all die unless we go the way of Solyndra. We can’t put solar panels on everything. First, it could never keep up with our energy needs. Second, every bird would fry hovering over it, disrupting migratory patterns. The offshore wind farms are killing whales faster than Captain Ahab. Not every American can afford to place solar panels on their homes, and electric vehicles don’t cut down on fossil fuel usage; you need to burn fossil fuels to charge your car. Where do these people think the power from an outlet comes from?

The reality is most cannot give a second’s care about something that is a pet project for liberal academia and the elite. It’s not a top issue; it’s never been one. And the endless stream of apocalyptic banter that proves fruitless only erodes credibility. People can go green if they choose to since this is America, but Green New Deal antics don’t have the votes in Congress and never will.