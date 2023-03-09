They Were Problematic: Colin Kaepernick Rips Into His White Adoptive Parents

Can he walk away with some dignity? He led the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl, was playoff kryptonite for the Green Bay Packers, and his left-wing activism has leeched into other sports and players. Colin Kaepernick loves being in the news, even when we don’t want him to be. But the former NFL quarterback penned a new novel that touched on his upbringing, so I guess we’ll have to endure more racial lectures. Yet, the almost-Super Bowl champion tore into his white adoptive parents, saying they exhibited problematic qualities (via Fox News):

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kapernick accused his adoptive parents of "perpetuating racism" in an interview that aired Thursday. Kaepernick talked about coming to terms with his racial identity while growing up in a White family in his new graphic novel, "Change the Game." The former football player recalled disagreements with his parents that he attributed to racism, calling his upbringing "problematic." "I know my parents loved me. But there were still very problematic things that I went through," the biracial quarterback said to CBS News. "I think it was important to show that, no, this can happen in your own home, and how we move forward collectively while addressing the racism that is being perpetuated," he added. […] Inspired to braid his hair in cornrows like his hero, NBA star Allen Iverson, Kaepernick recalled received pushback from his parents. "He's getting what rolls?" his mom says in the graphic novel. Kaepernick said that after styling his hair this way, his mom warned his hair was "not professional" and he "looked like a little thug."

And look what a horrible life this man has led: helmed the 49ers to the Super Bowl, made millions, and then decided to throw all of that away because he wanted to let everyone know he hated America. That’s one thing people forget, Kaepernick opted out of his contract with San Francisco. This airing of dirty laundry on the family side is also distasteful. There’s a way to do it; Pat Conroy did it with his relationship with his father. Yet, the egregious war crimes his white adoptive parents committed are nothing like The Great Santini. The allegation that he's been barred from the NFL due to racism is also bogus. This man is a locker room cancer and a huge distraction. Clubs don’t want that. The incessant whining about how rough his life is almost as bad as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

These are rich people crying about how life is hard. We don’t have time for that, especially for quasi-defrocked members of the British Royal Family. Kaepernick rose through the ranks of the NFL, got his team to the Super Bowl, got a $126 million contract, and none of that could have been possible without enjoying the opportunities here. He worked hard; I get that—but he engaged in self-sabotage to appease the fledgling ‘woke’ Left. It’s as if him thinking that having it good means he is doing something wrong.

What a tortured way to live a life.