You Know the Border Is Out of Control If Biden Is Reconsidering a Trump Policy

The southern border is in chaos, with Joe Biden doing nothing to curb the massive influx of illegal aliens pouring across the border. The number of illegals that have exposed capture has long soared into the millions. It was becoming a more manageable under Trump, but Biden unraveled the whole operation, wanting to be the anti-Trump on immigration. The quest to show his party that he’s not like the 45th president has led to disastrous results. We’ve endured this crisis for months, the untreated bedsore of the Biden administration’s social agenda. And to show how bad things have become, they’re mulling reinstating detaining migrant families at the border (via NYT):

The Biden administration is considering reviving the practice of detaining migrant families who cross the border illegally — the same policy the president shut down over the past two years because he wanted a more humane immigration system, officials familiar with the discussions said Monday. Although no final decision has been made, the move would be a stark reversal for President Biden, who came into office promising to adopt a more compassionate approach to the border after his predecessor, former President Donald J. Trump, introduced a series of harsh immigration policies. The Biden administration has largely ended the practice of family detention, instead releasing families into the United States temporarily and using ankle bracelets, traceable cellphones or other methods to keep track of them. But the administration has turned to more restrictive measures as it struggles to quell a rise in migrants fleeing authoritarian governments and economic ruin in their countries. Officials also fear a surge at the border after May 11, when a public health measure that has allowed authorities to swiftly expel migrants expires.

One thing is certain: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) will have a fit if this goes through. Biden would not only earn her ire and that of progressive Democrats on the Hill but within the party as well. This administration has done everything possible to enable a de facto open border policy. Now, it’s become uncontrollable, with crime and drugs running wild.