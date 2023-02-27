Mrs. Fetterman Left Her Ailing Husband to Go on Vacation

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) is dealing with many health issues, not least recovering from a severe stroke that nearly killed him last year. He won the Democratic primary for the US Senate race but was absent from the campaign trail for a period, resurfacing with apparent cognitive issues. Fetterman should have dropped out and rested during this critical period but opted to keep going; whether that was his choice is unknown.

The Pennsylvania Democrat probably has permanent brain damage since he pushed it too hard, with reports that he cannot comprehend what others are saying to him. Doing rudimentary duties, like public appearances, is reportedly too much for the former Braddock mayor. To cap it off, he was hospitalized during his party’s winter retreat, only to check himself back into the hospital again for clinical depression. He’s out for at least a month, so what does his wife, Gisele, do—they leave him behind to go on vacation (via Washington Free Beacon):

Gisele Fetterman revealed on Friday that after her husband admitted himself into a Washington, D.C.-area hospital for treatment for severe depression last week, she packed up her kids at home in Pennsylvania and took a road trip. But not to Washington. "We drove straight into … Canada," Gisele announced on Twitter. "1 week ago today when the news dropped, the kids were off from school and media trucks circled our home. I did the first thing I could think of … pack them in the car and drive," she said. Gisele's northward jaunt is a sharp contrast to the image portrayed during Fetterman's Senate campaign. According to Fetterman, his wife helped save his life following a near-fatal stroke on May 13. Gisele appeared frequently by her husband's side during media interviews and at campaign events. She often stepped in to block reporters from asking Fetterman about his health. She was also Fetterman's attack dog in the rare moments when journalists pressed the candidate about his recovery. Gisele called for "consequences" for an NBC News reporter who grilled Fetterman during a national interview about his health struggles. Gisele accused the reporter, Dasha Burns, of doing a "disservice" to the "disability community" and to the journalism profession. […] Fetterman privately acknowledges he may have suffered permanent damage by ignoring recommendations to take more time off the campaign trail. Fetterman also faces "serious mental health challenges" as a result of his stroke, according to the Times.

Maybe she wants to take his spot so she’s getting some rest and relaxation before her husband announces his resignation. Then again, that’s not up to her; Gov. Josh Shapiro might have someone else in mind for the job. It does rehash what was reported in Rolling Stone about her being the de facto candidate toward the end of the race. Was she the one forcing her husband to keep at it, which has resulted in his engines being blown out? If so, what a horrible woman.