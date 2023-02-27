Why Are the Red State Republicans So Soft?
Democrats Hunt The Wallets Of Dumb People
Woody Harrelson Breaks the Narrative On Covid 'Vaccine' And Big Pharma During SNL...
‘Equity’ Is Not Equality – It’s Revenge
The One Reason Paul Ryan Will Boycott the RNC
'Defund the Police' Squad Member Marries Private Security Guard
Why This New DeSantis Ad Is Fueling 2024 Speculation
The Politics of Confrontation
The Battle to Rescue New Orleans
Vilifying Iran Opposition Serves the Ruling Tyrants
As Porn Gets Worse and Democrats Embrace it, One Newer Group Has a...
Biden National Security Advisor Downplays Bombshell Report: No ‘Definitive Answer’ On COVI...
Rick Scott Attacks Biden for Refusing to Stand Up to China
Chinese Military Warns U.S. Navy Plane to Stay Away or 'Pay Full Responsibility'
Tipsheet

Biden Just Made the Case Against His 2024 Re-election Bid

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 27, 2023 6:35 AM
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Joe Biden has always been afflicted with having political diarrhea of the mouth. The number of times Biden has tripped over his tongue or said something wholly inappropriate is numerous, but this time he made the case against his 2024 re-election bid, something I think many Democrats don’t want him to do. Joe agrees that his age is becoming a salient issue again, admitting that it’s a legitimate voter concern (via The Hill): 

President Biden said in a new interview that concerns about his age are “totally legitimate” as questions swirl around whether he will run for reelection in 2024. 

During the interview with ABC’s David Muir, Biden, 80, was asked whether he is considering his age when deciding whether to run again, to which he replied no. However, he said it is “legitimate” for people to raise concerns about it. 

“It’s legitimate for people to raise issues about my age,” he told Muir. “It’s totally legitimate to do that. And the only thing I can say is, ‘Watch me.’ “ 

Biden, the oldest president in U.S. history, would be 82 when sworn in if reelected in 2024. 

Biden’s age has drawn concerns from both sides of the aisle. 

We did watch you, Joe—you slipped down the stairs of Air Force One again. Was this a moment where he went off script because I don’t see any White House communications staffer agreeing to this line, one where the president admits that a) he’s old, and b) it’s a legitimate concern, and c) watch him neutralize that prevailing narrative against him. This isn’t a case of switching prescriptions for eyeglasses, sir. Old is old—and you look frail, weak, and stupid. For most of his unimpressive career in public life, Joe’s inanity was contained within the halls of Congress and the borders of Delaware.

Recommended

Why Are the Red State Republicans So Soft? Kurt Schlichter

When it gets into the thick of the election season and Joe must do multiple events per day for weeks, we will see the age issue bubble up again. And at this stage in his life, absconding to Rehoboth every other weekend won’t help. It’s just irresponsible to re-elect or even think about voting for a president who could, at this point, die at any moment.

Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Why Are the Red State Republicans So Soft? Kurt Schlichter
As Porn Gets Worse and Democrats Embrace it, One Newer Group Has a Novel Approach to Combat it Rachel Alexander
Woody Harrelson Breaks the Narrative On Covid 'Vaccine' And Big Pharma During SNL Monologue Scott Morefield
‘Equity’ Is Not Equality – It’s Revenge Will Alexander
Some Basic Questions Democrats Can’t (Or Won’t) Answer Derek Hunter
The Battle to Rescue New Orleans Jeff Crouere
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Why Are the Red State Republicans So Soft? Kurt Schlichter