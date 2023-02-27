Another Doctor Who Got Jabbed Multiple Times Loses It Over COVID Diagnosis

We have another mini-freakout from a COVID test result. Yes, it’s from a medical professional still masking and getting endless doses of the coronavirus vaccine. Meet Dr. Deepti Gurdasani, a clinical epidemiologist who is also an intersectional feminist. She got infected and decided to go on a lengthy thread about her journey. She does not know where she picked up the pathogen, but it’s irrelevant. It’s an airborne virus whose prevalence peaks around the same time as cold and flu season. It’s something to behold because most don’t care anymore. There’s a reason why nations like Japan downgraded COVID. It’s no worse than the flu now, given the vast array of therapeutics. What triggered this thread is beyond me, but if it’s due to the stigma some inflict on others for catching a highly contagious airborne virus with a 99.8 percent survival rate, I don’t know what to tell you other than you’re mentally ill:

I finally got infected and tested positive last Tue. It's been a rough wk. Not sure where I picked it up- it was following a flight so may have been during the flight or at the airport (didn't remove FFP3 at any point, except for ID) - or perhaps outdoors swimming. I don't know. — Dr. Deepti Gurdasani (@dgurdasani1) February 26, 2023

The ignorance around us is shocking. I just spoke to a GP who told me that 'recent research shows that while masks were important, hand hygiene was by far more important', and that 'Paxlovid rebound was just spreading the virus in small doses rather than one big dose'... — Dr. Deepti Gurdasani (@dgurdasani1) February 26, 2023

Ultimately, while one-way masking can be highly protective, individual measures simply aren't enough to protect everyone. For me, with my baseline risk profile (ulcerative colitis, immunosuppression), the risk of long COVID was always going to be high when I got infected — Dr. Deepti Gurdasani (@dgurdasani1) February 26, 2023

It's early days, so I'm really hoping the POTS improves over the next few days. I've been struggling with some degree of POTS for months, and it's definitely worsened with the hotter weather here, and now again since the infection. Hoping it improves following the acute phase 🤞 — Dr. Deepti Gurdasani (@dgurdasani1) February 26, 2023

Which is why I really dislike the 'it's just like a mild flu' comparisons, because even flu isn't 'mild' for many of us with chronic illness, and can set us back by weeks or sometimes even months. The impact on quality of life is far from trivial. — Dr. Deepti Gurdasani (@dgurdasani1) February 26, 2023

I'm vaccinated, have had Pax for 5 days - so I guess I'm in the best place I can be. But it doesn't feel 'mild' by any stretch of the imagination. — Dr. Deepti Gurdasani (@dgurdasani1) February 26, 2023

To the a**holes, who're using my getting COVID as some sort of victory to suggest that precautions don't work. If that's what you have to take away from it all, there's really no point appealing to you on rational grounds. You do you. I'll enjoy living rent free in your heads! — Dr. Deepti Gurdasani (@dgurdasani1) February 27, 2023

We don’t need an explainer. Tens of millions of people got COVID and survived. I’m sure Dr. Gurdasani will, too, although everyone has different symptoms. We don’t need to hear about the data points about masking or COVID boosters either. Masking did not work, and the COVID vaccine was probably unnecessary for those who had already recovered from the infection. This is a free country, so these matters are personal, but the government decided to make it a more prominent issue when they threatened to fire people who didn’t want to get the vaccine, which might be linked to myocardial episodes among young Americans. This age group didn’t have people dropping dead until two years ago. I wonder what drug was introduced during that period.

Liberals always had this holier-than-thou attitude about COVID until they all got it during the Omicron surge. Then, it was terrible to stigmatize people who got infected. It was a clown show, and for people who still freak out over their test results, all I can say is to get over it. Also, stop testing. Mask mandates are over—no one is wearing them. Occupancy limits are nixed as well. We’re back to normal. I suggest you get with the program as well. If not, that’s fine, but you lose your right to lecture, which I know can be difficult for the Left that adheres to a strict regimen of didacticism.

