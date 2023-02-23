Ukraine’s Friends May Doom It – And Us
Is Don Lemon a Dead Man Walking at CNN?
Shove Your Pronouns Where the Sun Doesn’t Shine
The Ukraine War's Prelude to What?
Why These Photos of Former Biden DOE Official Accused of Theft Could Get...
The Democrats Control All the Levers of Power
Left vs. Further Left: The War Raging Inside the New York Times
When Exactly Did the Suburban LGBTQ Pedophile Ring Start? We Have an Idea.
McCarthy’s January 6th Video Release Opens New Pandora’s Box
The Socialist Infiltration
A Pro-Lifer’s Suggestions for President Biden During Lent
History in Black and White
China Won’t Wait; It’s Time to Take the Innovation Race Seriously Again
Balloons and Buffoons
Tipsheet

Do These Tweets Expose How the Biden WH Really Feels About East Palestine?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 23, 2023 9:25 AM
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

The Biden White House is fraught with incompetency. It has top officials who don’t work, like Pete Buttigieg, who should have been in East Palestine, Ohio, the site of a heinous train crash that might devolve into an environmental calamity. The transportation secretary is too preoccupied with enjoying his personal time to do his job. Meanwhile, the Biden administration recently approved federal disaster aid through the Federal Emergency Management Agency two weeks after the crash. And only after former President Donald Trump announced he would visit the area.  

The safety of the drinking water is also dubious, as government officials say it’s safe to consume, though that’s not what they initially told residents. As fish and livestock die in the surrounding areas, I’d hesitate to take a sip, especially since the site could take years to clean up. We’ve said this before: the Biden White House doesn’t care about this train derailment because it occurred in a rural Republican community. East Palestine is Trump country—you must wonder how this administration would have responded if this occurred in Delaware, New York, or Maryland.

This administration, infested with elitist snobs, is probably laughing about this disaster. Like these people on Twitter:

Recommended

Ukraine’s Friends May Doom It – And Us Kurt Schlichter

 The Biden White House would never say these things out loud, but their supporters aren’t afraid to do so. It's the condescending ethos liberals exhibit, especially against the white working class whom they view as degenerates. You hear it all the time about how the blue states can starve the red states, something ex-MSNBC host Keith Olbermann ranted about on Twitter. It’s the opposite. Red states grow all the food, but please, liberals, please tell us how you’re the brand of American that’s the future: wealthy, white, close-minded, overeducated, and haven’t had to work a day in your life.

Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ukraine’s Friends May Doom It – And Us Kurt Schlichter
Shove Your Pronouns Where the Sun Doesn’t Shine Derek Hunter
Texas A&M University Displays the Destructive Results of Diversity, Equality & Inclusion Programs Brad Slager
The Ukraine War's Prelude to What? Victor Davis Hanson
Left vs. Further Left: The War Raging Inside the New York Times Guy Benson
When Exactly Did the Suburban LGBTQ Pedophile Ring Start? We Have an Idea. Mia Cathell
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Ukraine’s Friends May Doom It – And Us Kurt Schlichter