Biden Had Another Stairs Incident
Here's How Florida Democrats Collapsed
Don Lemon Ignores Swirling Controversy in Return to CNN
Did Buttigieg Just Admit That He's Not in Ohio Because...He's Taking 'Personal Time'?
After Seeing the GA Grand Jury Foreperson's Media Hits, We Can Ignore Whatever...
Report: NYC Officials Now Selling Millions Worth of COVID Gear for Pennies on...
Psaki Lands a New Gig
Jon Tester Makes Announcement About 2024
Here's How DeWine, EPA Chief Tried to Convince East Palestine Residents Their Water...
Media Taps Maple Syrup Climate Crisis – As Production Sets Records
God Is Greater Than Any Cultural Storm
Are There Giants Standing in Your Way?
Anniversary of Iranian Revolution Should Remind West of What Is Possible
Five Democrats Who Hate School Choice, Unless It’s for Themselves
Tipsheet

Erin Brockovich on East Palestine Train Crash: This Is a Nightmare

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 22, 2023 12:45 PM
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Erin Brockovich didn’t mince words regarding how the federal government has responded to this train crash in East Palestine, Ohio: it’s equally disastrous. To further complicate the situation, there are questions regarding the safety of the surrounding areas, where scores of fish and farm animals have died from the toxic plumes. And now, the safety of drinking water cannot be determined.

The Environmental Protection Agency is finally there, but the federal response has been lethargic. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said he would visit the area this week after finding some time to conduct this excursion, even though his schedule isn’t jammed packed because the man never works. Gov. Mike DeWine said that tests showed the water is safe to consume. Still, like COVID, contradictory information has been disseminated to the masses, leaving this community at a loss.   

 

Brockovich aptly noted that air and water tests don’t just change overnight from hazardous to safe. Until the federal government changes its tune and gets the data right, the people of East Palestine are essentially on their own, which is yet another notch in the list of failures emanating from this administration.

 

As CNN’s Jake Tapper noted, it could take years to supervise the proper cleanup of the crash site, and yet Biden refused federal assistance to the area for two weeks, only changing course once Donald Trump announced he would come to the city. 

Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Alleged Pedophiles in Lovers' Quarrel Could Turn on Each Other Mia Cathell
Biden Had Another Stairs Incident Katie Pavlich
Here's How Florida Democrats Collapsed Spencer Brown
The Fetterman Dilemma Byron York
Nurse Who's Been Masking and Jabbed Multiple Times Devastated by Recent COVID Test Matt Vespa
Did Buttigieg Just Admit That He's Not in Ohio Because...He's Taking 'Personal Time'? Matt Vespa
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Alleged Pedophiles in Lovers' Quarrel Could Turn on Each Other Mia Cathell