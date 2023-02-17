Here's What the Media Suggest Families Do to Save Money As Food Prices Soar

I’m a fan of The Wall Street Journal, which shouldn’t shock anyone. It’s the more palatable of mainstream publications out there, but like any other outlet—they’re not perfect. I’m shocked this was ever considered for publication, given the sheer indifference to the rising cost of food and its impact on working families. Inflation continues to burden America’s families, and eggs are becoming a luxury item. Lettuce prices alone are up nearly 17 percent. So, how does one writer at the Journal respond: by telling people to stop eating? Specifically, we should skip breakfast. Is this the Marie Antionette hour (via WSJ):

Several breakfast staples saw sharp price increases due to a perfect storm of bad weather and disease outbreaks—and continued effects from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Egg prices increased 8.5% in January from a month earlier and are up 70.1% over the past year, the highest annual rate since 1973. The deadliest avian-influenza outbreak on record has devastated poultry flocks across the U.S., leading the price of eggs to rise more than any other grocery item in 2022, according to Information Resources Inc. U.S. egg inventories were 29% lower in the final week of December 2022 than at the beginning of 2022, according to the USDA. Frozen, noncarbonated juices and drinks—a category that includes frozen orange juice—rose by 1.5% in January from a month earlier, and the 12.4% annual increase is the highest in over a decade. Florida orange growers are harvesting their smallest crop in nearly 90 years, the result of a freeze, two hurricanes and a citrus disease that is laying waste to its groves.

I hope this was done tongue-in-cheek, but with how most in the establishment media have operated—you don’t know. The Babylon Bee is pure satire. Brilliant, witty, and whose headlines could one hundred percent be printed as serious reporting at lefty outlets. No one should have to skip the most important meal of the day because members of Congress can’t get spending under control. No American should have to skip a meal or see their wallets get torched because a president is unwilling or oblivious to the fact that his economic agenda is a dud.