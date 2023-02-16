'Civil War'? Former MSNBC Host Spews Insanity on How to Reduce Gun Violence

The only thing worth mentioning about this tirade is that we were reminded that Keith Olbermann is still alive. The former MSNBC, ESPN, and Current TV host took to Twitter to declare his solution to reduce gun violence, and it’s soaked in condescension.

Olbermann said an ‘economic civil war’ must be waged against red states to starve them. Is this unconstitutional? Yes, but Olbermann doesn’t care. Remember, this man urged the intelligence community from foreign nations to leak damning information to facilitate Trump’s departure from office.

"We are OWNED by guns. Only one thing will change that.



"We must have Economic Civil War. Blue States must financially starve the Red States, the Gun Lobby, the GOP, the Death Lobby, and the crooked judiciary into submission.



"NOW."



WEDNESDAY COUNTDOWN: https://t.co/OY1H1fwYj8 pic.twitter.com/fZLYlfKNbZ — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) February 15, 2023

It's insane, but enough Americans ascribe to these views. The counterpunch is that red states should stop sending food to the blue states, among other things, but I’m not going to play this hypothetical game because it’s stupid. It’s not going to happen. Olbermann’s rant comes off the heels of the tragic mass shooting at Michigan State University, but we all know this won’t remain a significant story for long since the shooter was black; it doesn’t fit the liberal media narrative.

Olbermann hasn’t changed, and if you watched Countdown during his MSNBC years, the content and tone of his social media postings aren’t shocking. He’s no longer on a major network and is just a troll on Twitter—that’s his reduced role. He’s a sideshow amusement; treat him as such. And if we want to talk about a second American Civil War, the liberals will lose—but that’s a tale for another time.