GOP Rep Gets Sweet Revenge on the Twitter Executive Who Got Her Banned

Spencer covered the gist of the hearing yesterday, where former Twitter ‘hall monitor,’ Yoel Roth testified before the House Oversight Committee. Its subject was “Protecting Speech from Government Interference and Social Media Bias,” where the committee specifically probed whether the social media giant improperly censored the story about Hunter Biden’s laptop during the 2020 election, which some of us knew from the start was authentic. Roth served as the company’s czar on “trust and safety.” He left when Elon Musk took over the company, who later engaged in purging the company of its Soviet-style censorship mechanisms.

AOC calls Twitter's censoring of the Hunter Biden laptop story "a 24-hour hiccup in a right-wing political operation."



"We're talking about Hunter Biden's half fake laptop story? This is an embarrassment!" pic.twitter.com/VIEnQWWtUf — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 8, 2023

Roth said it was unfortunate that accounts like Libs of Tik Tok were still operational on the platform. He made these remarks when Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) defamed the user, which exposed liberal nonsense on a variety of media, including Tik Tok. AOC said ‘Libs of Tik Tok’ was responsible for ginning up the radical Right to issue bomb threats against hospitals offering gender reassignment surgeries to minors (via LibsofTikTok):

AOC asks Roth, “Are you aware that from August 11 to August 16, [Libs of TikTok] posted false information about Boston Children’s Hospital claiming that they were providing hysterectomies to children?” Roth quickly responds with, “Yes, I am aware of that and other claims from the account.” When asked if Libs of TikTok is still on Twitter, Roth states, “Regrettably, yes it is.” Keep in mind Roth regrets that I’m allowed to be on Twitter when he himself has tweeted about whether or not high school students can “meaningfully consent to sex with teachers.” Maybe he hates me for *other* reasons. But I digress. Yes, I am still on Twitter because, despite my numerous targeted suspensions from the platform, the Twitter Files revealed that I had not actually violated any Twitter policies. In a bout of dangerous irony, AOC’s claim that Libs of TikTok spread “misinformation” about Boston Children's Hospital is in itself misinformation. The irony is multifaceted here, from the framing to the claim itself.

You mean to tell me this guy is mad that I’m still on Twitter? What a compliment! https://t.co/Fp9ukUxQaW pic.twitter.com/ov7UmH7ODT — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 8, 2023

Then, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who has been on a tear, ripped into Roth for being one of the persons responsible for her banning before the Musk takeover. She whipped out a board presentation, citing tweets flagged as misinformation but later proven to be just opinions that liberals at Twitter disagreed with—which we all know isn’t the same thing. Only the clock spared Roth of this drumming; Greene did not hold back.

.@RepMTG to Yoel Roth: "You permanently banned my Twitter account but you allowed child porn all over Twitter." pic.twitter.com/kshgUbXD8x — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 8, 2023

“I’m so glad you’ve lost your jobs,” she barked. The resentment is justified; Greene was permanently suspended, but child porn accounts and those belonging to radical Islamic terrorists—like Iran—were permitted to continue posting.

“By the way, I’m a member of Congress, and you’re not,” she added.

Roth was grilled about whether Twitter and the Democratic National Committee were in contact with employees at Twitter. The Twitter Files have painted a very damning picture involving Twitter, the DNC, and the FBI regarding how they responded to social media accounts that made liberals look unflattering.

