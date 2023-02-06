The Biden Administration's Pivot for the Chinese Spy Balloon Infiltration Is Absurd

As if Joe Biden’s classified document scandal wasn’t embarrassing enough, the pivot the Biden crew and its allies are manufacturing over the Chinese spy balloon fiasco is even more shameless: Trump had spy balloons floating all over US airspace too. Is this middle school? How puerile is this talking point? It doesn’t help Biden if he’s trying to say that Donald Trump was aloof on national security matters. Biden has not just been detached on these matters but dead wrong on every major American foreign policy endeavor for the past 40 years. Second, is it worse that spy balloons were found after Trump left office or that a sitting president knew it penetrated American airspace and did nothing about it?

This spy device was reportedly launched from Central China and just hovered into the skies about Montana unmolested. Passengers on a commercial airliner spotted the balloon, a development that got under the skin of the US military, who were either snippy or flippant in their worthless presser on the matter this week. It floated around the US for days, passing over military installations where ICBMs are housed. It was finally blasted out of the sky this weekend when it drifted toward the east coast. It was shot down over the Atlantic Ocean near the Carolinas. Biden had wanted to shoot down the device but was advised against it due to the possibility of falling debris killing civilians.

This White House is incapable of taking criticism or appearing ridiculous when they could have just taken their lumps and moved on—the economy is spiraling out of control, and the document fiasco would have supplanted balloon-gate as a top news item. It’s still not a good pivot, but Biden already knows that: he took out a $250,000 loan in December, probably in preparation for potential legal fees from private lawyers regarding this document SNAFU and his son Hunter Biden’s tax evasion probe.

But no, Biden has to make it seem like he isn’t worse than Trump, and his circle of friends is pushing the ‘Trump did it too’ line in the wake of this security breach (via Fox News):

Information suggesting that Chinese spy balloons traveled over the continental United States during the Trump administration was "discovered after" former President Trump left office, a senior administration official told Fox News. A defense official on Saturday said Chinese spy balloons briefly traveled over the United States at least three times during the Trump administration. Former President Trump and a number of his top national security and defense officials refuted the claim, telling Fox News Digital that it "never happened." But on Sunday, a senior administration official told Fox News Digital that "U.S. intelligence, not the Biden administration," assesses that "PRC government surveillance balloons transited the continental U.S. briefly at least three times during the prior administration and once that we know of at the beginning of this administration, but never for this duration of time." The official told Fox News that "this information was discovered after the [Trump] administration left." "They went undetected," the official told Fox News Digital.

I wasn’t going to go too hard on Biden since he wanted to shoot it down, and the ‘woke’ clowns at the Pentagon, who oversee the world’s largest defense budget, were too afraid to shoot it down, but this leak is ridiculous.

Biden’s America got infiltrated by a Chinese spy balloon and let it float around for days, and their fallback is: ‘well, it happened to Trump.’