Oh, So That's Why Catholic Students Got Kicked Out of the Smithsonian

I’m not religious, but I recognize two facts: We’re the most religious industrialized nation in the world. And two, religious organizations have done more to help the poor and underprivileged than any program the government has rolled out. Yet, in deep blue bastions, like Washington, D.C., it’s infested with folks one might consider godless heathens. They’re progressives—hating religion is a hallmark characteristic. Yet, who gets mad at Catholic school kids for wearing pro-life beanies? There’s some comedic effect here because what did you expect? The Catholic Church has been quite transparent about how they feel about this issue.

At the Smithsonian, staffers reportedly mocked the students before kicking them out, claiming the museum is a “neutral zone.” So, what’s next? Sports teams that aren’t DC-based aren’t permitted on the premises? Are MAGA hats allowed? No dress code at the Smithsonian stipulates that beanies that make the staff mad are grounds for expulsion. The Smithsonian staffers tried to play God, I guess (via Fox News):

The Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum kicked out a dozen Catholic high school students and their chaperones for wearing beanies inscribed with pro-life messages. On Jan. 20, students and chaperones from Our Lady of the Rosary School based out of Greenville, South Carolina, traveled to Washington, D.C., for the annual National March for Life. The group members were all wearing matching blue beanies with the words "Rosary PRO-LIFE." The American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ), representing the parents of some of the students involved, alleged that the museum staff mocked the students, hurled expletives and claimed the museum was a "neutral zone" where political or religious messages were not allowed. On Twitter, the mother of one of the students said the group was approached by a security guard who told them to either take off their beanies or leave the premises. Her daughter allegedly told the guard they were wearing the hats to identify and find one another in the crowd before they were escorted out of the museum. […] A spokesperson for the museum released a statement about what transpired and said the incident did not adhere to their policy or protocols. "Asking visitors to remove hats and clothing is not in keeping with our policy or protocols. We provided immediate training to prevent a re-occurrence of this kind of incident, and have determined steps to ensure this does not happen again," said Alison Wood, the museum's deputy director of communications.

