Trash Daytime Show on Police Brutality: Maybe Some Whites Need to Be Beaten

It’s an ‘as expected’ reaction to the heinous Tyre Nichols video, but it doesn’t make it any less ridiculous. Everyone is shocked by the Nichols video, which shows five former Memphis police officers, all black, beating this young man to death. It was a routine traffic stop that devolved into a homicide. The Memphis police chief, and Nichols’ mother, all pleaded for calm; they knew how the public would react to this footage. Police brutality and excessive use of force will always be something to be on the lookout for as long as we have law enforcement. Still, The View’s suggestion was hoping that some whites get beaten for them to understand the issue and support police reform.

Whoopi Goldberg made the remarks, which served no one any favors. Everyone is horrified by this incident—and the book deserves to be thrown at these former cops. Let justice be done, and blessedly there weren’t any widespread riots like the ones we saw after George Floyd was killed by Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, in 2020.

The crew at Newsbusters had fun with this one, as Goldberg went 10 for 10 on the leftist lunacy scale. All the co-hosts are insufferable and skirt with inanity daily, but current events like this hurl accelerant on this dumpster fire. And as the site noted, white people do get beaten, shot, and killed by police, some justified, others not so much (via Nicholas Fondacaro):





ABC and Disney are tolerant of racism when it comes from their black personalities. That much was again proven on Monday’s The View when co-host Whoopi Goldberg kicked off the show by talking about the police killing of Tyre Nichols. According to Goldberg, police reform wouldn’t happen until white people were getting beaten by police like black people were. “Seems things don't seem to make sense to people unless it's somebody they can feel or they can recognize. But how many times do we have to – do you we need to see white people also get beaten before anybody will do anything?” Goldberg wondered during her opening screed. She followed up by claiming she wasn’t suggesting what she was clearly suggesting. “I'm not suggesting that. So, don't write us and tell me what a racist I am,” she whined. The ignorance on display was staggering. She starts from the repugnant premise that whites need to see “somebody they can feel or they can recognize” in order to empathize with blacks. But she also ignores the fact that police kill more white people every year than black people. There are also the antidotal cases of the 2011 police beating death of homeless Kelly Thomas (who cried for his mother while officers beat him to a literal bloody pulp) and the police shooting death of Daniel Shaver (who was shot while begging for his life and crawling on the floor, which he was ordered to do by an officer).

But facts on The View—that would negate the entire existence of the show.