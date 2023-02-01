Tom Brady, Who the NY Giants Beat Twice in the Super Bowl, Is Finally Retiring

After getting trounced by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2022 NFL playoffs, there were many questions about the future of its quarterback, Tom Brady. There were conversations about Brady playing his twilight years for the San Francisco 49ers or the Las Vegas Raiders, two franchises in desperate need at the quarterback position. He could have also returned to Tampa, which had a lackluster season, winning the NFC South with a losing 8-9 record. There reportedly was a lot of internal drama, especially with the offensive staff, leading to the firing of coordinator Byron Leftwich in the offseason. Head Coach Todd Bowles should have been added to the list, taking a championship-caliber roster, a Maserati, and turning it into a clunker. Though Jets fans probably could have warned the Bucs fan base that losing or middling ends is what Bowles does best.

Tom Brady informed Bucs today at 6 am he’d be retiring. One aspect I’d been mentioning for a bit now: Brady for months implied to many close to him that it was going to be either a return to Tampa or retirement. Tough for many to believe, including those close, but he meant it. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) February 1, 2023

Tom Brady announced his retirement Feb. 1, 2023.



As he said today, “for good.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 1, 2023

Instead, the hall-of-fame quarterback took to social media to announce he’s retiring (again) for good. Brady, 45, already has a Canton-worthy resume in just one decade of football. His career began after being selected in the 6th round of the 2000 NFL draft. He was pick #199, probably one of the greatest, if not the greatest, steals of all time. Regarding eligibility, I wouldn’t care much if the Pro Football Hall of Fame inducts that him next year. There isn’t a debate here with seven Super Bowl rings, five Super Bowl MVP awards, a 15x pro-bowler, a three-time league MVP, and 649 touchdown passes. Did I also mention that he surpassed 100,000 passing yards this season?

Truly grateful on this day. Thank you 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/j2s2sezvSS — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2023

Tom Brady's 23-season career:



- 7x Super Bowl Champion

- 5x Super Bowl MVP

- 3x League MVP

- 89,214 regular season passing yards (1st all time)

- 649 regular season TDs (1st all time)

- 13,400 Playoff passing yards (1st all time)

- 88 playoff TDs (1st all time) pic.twitter.com/sW05kBRP91 — NFL (@NFL) February 1, 2023

It's officially the end of an incredible era. pic.twitter.com/URFCQq6V6C — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 1, 2023

Tom Brady in his 20’s:

21,564 passing yards

147 passing TD

3 Super Bowl wins



Tom Brady in his 30’s:

40,018 passing yards

309 passing TD

2 Super Bowl wins



Tom Brady in his 40’s:

27,632 passing yards

193 passing TD

2 Super Bowl wins



A Hall of Fame resumé in each decade. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 1, 2023





But even Goliath can fall, and he did twice against the New York Giants in one of the greatest Super Bowls of all time. In 2007, Brady and the New England Patriots led an undefeated team against the 10-6 New York Giants, who pulled off one of the most astonishing upsets in the history of professional sports. The Patriots were not just 16-0 heading into this match but also had a lethal offense that racked up 589 points, an NFL record at the time*. The Giants defense held them to only 14 points, capped off by the timeless game-winning drive by New York that ended with Eli Manning, another future hall of famer, connecting to wide receiver Plaxico Burress in the endzone with 39 seconds left. What could have been a chance for New England to respond was dashed when Giants rookie defensive tackle Jay Alford sacked Brady with 25 seconds left. Brady’s last heave on fourth down went incomplete. The Patriots turned it over on downs with two seconds left, and the rest is history for Super Bowl 42: 17-14 Giants. Brady and the Patriots would meet the Giants again four years later in Super Bowl 46, losing 21-17.

Thanks (again) for the memories, Tom Brady! pic.twitter.com/qMyvvWa9m9 — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) February 1, 2023





So, yes, Tom Brady has offered many great memories. He’s the greatest of all time, and for those who disagree—fine: he’s one of the greatest of all time. It’s not a subject for debate.

Last Note: And yes, I’ll mention the offensive duel the 2017 Patriots had with the Philadelphia Eagles, who won their first Super Bowl 41-33 that season. The Philly Special was born here.

Brady famously retired and then unretired last year. I'm sure people are betting he'll change his mind again, but whatever the case, happy retirement, Mr. Brady. You have nothing more to prove, and that 10-year, $375 million Fox News broadcasting gig awaits you.

*Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos surpassed them in 2013 with 606