It Sure Seems Like Tony Romo Almost Said a Racial Slur During AFC Title Game

I’m not going to pass judgment. The game is over, and while this may be a discussion among fans on social media—the bigwigs at CBS aren’t up in arms or worried about a ‘woke’ backlash. The NFL has concluded its AFC/NFC championship weekend, with the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles emerging victorious in their respective conferences. It’ll be an Eagles-Chiefs showdown in Arizona. Yet, before the Chiefs clinched the win during the AFC title game against the Cincinnati Bengals, it seemed as if color commentator Tony Romo was about to say Chiefs running back, Isiah Pacheco, missed three ‘n-words.’ He caught himself before making what would’ve been a broadcast career-ending gaffe.

@NFLonCBS paying @tonyromo $17Ms a year to pump fake the N word on live TV? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/VogYSB424n — Playa Haters (@PlayerStormy) January 30, 2023

I don't think Tony Romo was going to say the "n" word. I think he was going to say 3 "missed" tackles 😂🤣#CowboysNation thoughts? pic.twitter.com/pYmNq1dpNM — Dallas Cowboys Collaboration (@mailman_phil) January 31, 2023

Tony Romo… we need answers. pic.twitter.com/ToINn2CHFM — PJ Green (@PJGreenTV) January 30, 2023

The play occurred in the fourth quarter, with the game tied 20-20. With less than five minutes to go, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes checked down to Pacheco, who was able to get a first down and more because he shed three tackles, but it did seem like Romo was about to say the n-word. Is it possible that he screwed up the games and thought the San Francisco 49ers were out there and that Pacheco evaded being taken down by three ‘Niners’? Yet, that wasn’t the only thing that Romo was getting torched for during the game (via Fox News):

The CBS analyst perplexed viewers when he launched into a Michael Jordan and Clyde Drexler comparison during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals. Romo compared Patrick Mahomes to Jordan and Joe Burrow to Drexler in this scenario. The apparent reference was to the 1992 NBA Finals between Jordan’s Chicago Bulls and Drexler’s Portland Trail Blazers. It was the same series where Jordan shrugged after hitting a shot. The Bulls won the series 4-2. But the comparison didn’t sit well with NFL fans watching at home. The ’92 NBA Finals was a highly anticipated matchup as Drexler was considered to be Jordan’s top rival and one of the best players in the league. The book "Playing for Keeps: Michael Jordan and the World He Made" highlighted Jordan’s intensity when it came to facing off against Drexler. Jordan’s rivalry with Drexler would continue even on the Team USA basketball squad in the 1992 Olympics. In the end, Jordan won six NBA titles and is considered to be one of the greatest players of all time. Drexler didn’t win a title until the 1994-95 season with the Houston Rockets.

What do you think? Again, I couldn’t care less—I don’t think Romo is a member of the Klan, but it sure seems close. I don't think Romo was about to say that, but everyone looks forward to the big showdown between the Kelce brothers. Super Bowl 57 will also be the first time two black starting quarterbacks will face off, both of whom are in serious contention for the league MVP title. Mahomes is the favorite, though Hurts has a great case for his performance this season, which is like fire coming out of my mouth, being a New York Giants fan.

But these are the facts, folks. Look at the statistics sheet.