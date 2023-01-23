White House Won't Deny Biden Is Involved in a Classified Document 'Cover-Up'
Tipsheet

Did the Dallas Cowboys Take an Unusual Shot at Their Franchise Quarterback?

Matt Vespa
January 23, 2023

The Dallas Cowboys 2022 season is over after suffering a 19-12 defeat against the San Francisco 49ers, who are probably their fiercest non-NFC East rival. There’s history with each team clinching the same amount of Super Bowl win and are virtually tied regarding conference championships. It’s vicious, but the 49ers are heading to Philadelphia to take on a stacked Eagles team while Dallas is again sent packing. America’s Team hasn’t made it to an NFC Championship game in nearly 30 years. To put that into perspective, Jalen Hurts, the Eagles quarterback, wasn’t even born the last time the Cowboys punched their ticket to that showdown.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw 15 interceptions, at least one in seven consecutive games leading up to the divisional showdown with the Niners. That’s despite missing five games this season due to a fractured thumb. Dak added to that total, throwing two interceptions in the first half, becoming the first Dallas quarterback since Troy Aikman (1998) to throw multiple picks in a playoff game. 

But what caught the eye of some sports journalists and analysts was how the official team account on Twitter bodied Prescott, saying that if he didn’t throw those interceptions, Dallas could have won the game. There is nothing wrong about being accountable and forthright when things go afoul, bit to single out the franchise quarterback like that was dubbed “unusual.” 

The tweet read, “Dak Prescott gave away the ball twice in the narrow loss to the 49ers, in a matchup the Cowboys had a chance to win if they didn’t again generate self-inflicted wounds.” 

It hasn’t been deleted. It’s an intentional move and one that showcases how this front office reacts when they suffer bitter defeats. It’s Lord High Chancellor Jerry Jones’ world there. Did the Cowboys throw Dak under the bus?

I couldn’t care less. I hate the Cowboys.

