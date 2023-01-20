Insufferable Daytime Program Laments Death of Alec Baldwin's Career After He Shot a Woman

The View strikes again regarding their serial hot take machine that brought us one of the most tone-deaf segments regarding Alec Baldwin: poor him. Alec Baldwin has been slapped with involuntary manslaughter charges in the aftermath of a prop gun mishap on the set of his new film Rust. And by accident, I mean he shot and killed the production’s cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The famed actor also wounded the film’s director, Joel Souza.

Baldwin is still alive and rich, even with this legal drama. Who cares if his career is dead—Ms. Hutchins and her family are the ones who have endured loss. Even worse, co-host Joy Behar didn’t seem to get the basics of gun safety, claiming that checking a firearm is too difficult, maybe for morons like her and that the charges were political (via Newsbusters):





Acting as moderator, Behar was worried for her friend because Baldwin was “facing up to five years in prison.” She whined that other producers weren’t charged and suggested it wasn’t his responsibility… […] “And, you know, as a person who's been in a couple of movies,” she proclaimed as a defense, “all you're thinking of is your part when you are an actor … Somebody else has to worry about that. You're interested in your lines, in your character…” […] Eager to pour out more sympathies for Baldwin, faux Republican Ana Navarro quickly noted that this “has been a [Hutchins] family tragedy” before adding that it was also a “tragedy” for “Alec Baldwin [and] his career, if it ever comes back will never be the same again, and this will be on his obituary.” […] Stepping back up to the plate to defend Baldwin, Behar was adamant that it was never the actor’s responsibility to check a firearm handed to them, she even seemed to suggest that it was a task too complicated for them to figure out […] As they were nearing the end of the segment, Behar asserted that the charges were political and accused First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwives of being “big Republican” and thus shouldn’t be trusted. “Alec Baldwin is a target for Republicans. They cannot stand him. Okay? I'm just saying,” she just said. But after they came back from the commercial break, she had to walk that claim back. “Clarification! Something I said last segment. It's the special prosecutor [Andrea Reeb] who's now the Republican politician in New Mexico. And not the current DA.

This show’s stupidity never ceases to amaze me.

The View: tragically, this woman died, but the charges against Baldwin are political, and it’s a real killer that his career is dead, and I also feel bad for his fake Spanish wife. Is this real life?

The incident occurred on October 21, 2021. Baldwin was practicing a stunt with what he thought was a “cold gun,” which he neglected to check to see if it was safe. That’s a simple rule of firearm safety: treat every weapon as if it’s loaded. The production was riddled with issues before this deadly event, with the film crew, reportedly citing the long hours and working conditions, quitting. After the shooting, Baldwin said he wasn’t responsible.

The film’s armorer was also charged, as investigators found hundreds of rounds on set, a combination of live, dummies, and blanks, which should have never occurred. That act of neglect is entirely separate from Baldwin’s actions, with some in the media initially trying to blame Hutchins’ death entirely on the armorer after the shooting.